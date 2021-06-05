Ian Boswell sprints to win 2021 Unbound Gravel

After 10 hours 14 minutes and 27 seconds of racing, it all came down to a sprint. In a dramatic conclusion to Saturday’s Unbound Gravel, Ian Boswell out-sprinted Laurens ten Dam to claim victory in the premier 200 Mile gravel race.

It’s an impressive win for the former WorldTour pro in his first appearance in the classic U.S. gravel event. Boswell retired from full time racing in 2019 and now works for Wahoo.

And your 2021 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel 200 presented by Craft Sportswear Champ is Ian Boswell!!! A tight battle all the way to the end with Laurens ten Dam coming in second. HUGE congrats to both riders!! pic.twitter.com/zibrJoGREf — UNBOUND Gravel (@unboundgravel) June 5, 2021

Boswell and ten Dam were the last remaining riders of a five-rider group that led for much of the race’s later stages. 2019 Unbound winner Colin Strickland, Ted King and Peter Stetina dropped off the two leaders pace in the dying miles.

After 200 miles of racing, Boswell and ten Dam entered the streets of Emporia side-by-side. In the sprint to the line, it was Boswell edging out ten Dam for the win.

Behind, Ted King and Peter Stetina also approached the finish line together. Stetina edged out King, riding on a custom painted Canyon Grizl for the event. Strickland crossed the line several minutes later in fifth.

Ian Boswell crossed the line, arms raised and showing off a transgender pride wristband. Unbound takes palce just days into the start of Pride month, and the U.S. rider is a vocal ally of the LGBTQ+ community. Boswell recently had transgender rights activist and pro cyclocross racer Molly Cameron as a guest on his Breakfast with Boz podcast.

The 2021 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel 200: A tight battle with Laurens ten Dam in 2nd, Pete Stetina in 3rd, Ted King in 4th and our 2019 Champion, Colin Strickland, in 5th! pic.twitter.com/sRuPtz8aLD — UNBOUND Gravel (@unboundgravel) June 5, 2021

The Women’s race is still in progress, just miles from the finish line. You can watch live here.

Canadian Adam Roberge is also approaching the finish line, riding in the top-40 overall. He’s been updating our Instagram from Kansas.