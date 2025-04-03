Kona’s Libre gets a fast, focused refresh

When Kona first dropped the Libre, it landed like a well-timed pedal stroke—earning praise across the cycling world. It was versatile, capable and gravel-ready. Now, the Libre is back for round two, with a sharper edge and a renewed sense of purpose. This isn’t a radical reinvention. It’s a refined, dialed-in evolution.

The new Libre is still built from carbon, still ready for dirt and pavement, and still sporting enough mounts to make any long-haul adventurer nod approvingly. But this time around, everything is just a little more focused: shorter chainstays, a steeper seat angle, slightly more reach, a bit less stack. The handling’s a touch quicker. The weight is trimmed.

Race-ready, commute-worthy

Somewhere between a twitchy road racer and a loaded-down touring rig, the Libre is stable enough for washboard gravel, nimble enough for paved descents and fast enough to win races. But it’s not just for racing. With fender mounts, generous 700×45 mm tire clearance, and all the necessary bolts for bottles and bags, it doubles as a speedy commuter or long-weekend explorer. No battery required.

Clean, quiet and capable

The frame is fully modern. It has a UDH hanger, flat mount brakes, a PF86 bottom bracket and guided internal cable routing. Everything is tidy and silent. A 27.2 mm seatpost keeps things compliant over rough stuff and Kona’s done a solid job offering a wider range of sizes: 48, 50, 54, 56 and 58.

If you’re more of a custom build type, there’s a CR DL frameset ready for whatever dream spec you’re cooking up—whether it’s a sub-20-pound race machine or the world’s quickest townie.

Freedom reimagined

The Libra is a fast, fun gravel bike with the soul of an explorer and the legs to back it up. The Libre CR goes for $4,999

and the Libre CR/DL frame with Kona carbon Libre fork is $2,999.