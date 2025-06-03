Lael Wilcox’s ride around the world was more than a record—now there’s a film to prove it

In the opening moments of the newly released video documenting Lael Wilcox’s 2024 ride around the world, she asks herself a simple question: Can I do it faster? It’s the kind of line you might expect in a documentary about a Guinness World Record attempt. But the film, shot by Wilcox’s wife and professional photojournalist Rue Kaladyte, makes one thing very clear: this wasn’t just about beating the clock.

It’s about rainstorms and roadside figs. It’s about crowds of cheering strangers who became friends and about the deeply human moments tucked between 280-kilometre days in the saddle. Yes, Wilcox smashed the Guinness World Record for fastest circumnavigation by bicycle, finishing in 108 days, 12 hours, and 12 minutes. But the video shows what the record can’t: the real ride.

A global group ride

Wilcox started and finished at Buckingham Fountain in Chicago. In between, she rode 28,000 kilometres through 20 countries, crossing continents, cultures and countless time zones. What made the ride unique wasn’t just the route—it was the open invitation. From day one, Wilcox shared her GPS signal and invited anyone, anywhere, to come ride with her for as little or as long as they wanted.

They came out in droves. Thousands joined across the route—some planned, many spontaneous. In the film, they appear like recurring characters: kids with handmade signs, a wedding anniversary couple at a gas station, friends she hadn’t seen in decades. In Australia, a five-year-old named Sebi became an official Guinness witness. In Oklahoma City, old neighbours brought burritos and “Eye of the Tiger.” The video turns her ride into something communal.

Not a highlight reel

The ride wasn’t always sunshine and support crews. The video doesn’t shy away from that. On day four, Wilcox vomits roadside and pushes through stomach issues. In Turkey, she rides shoulder-to-guardrail with heavy trucks and no room to breathe. She talks candidly about asthma and the fear of not finishing.

But she keeps going. She eats whatever’s available—Snickers, roadside apricots, leftover banitsa—and somehow keeps smiling. She jokes with border guards. She makes detours to see friends. She climbs mountains because she wants to, not because they’re efficient. The video lets those quieter moments breathe and in doing so, shows just how resilient she really is.

A celebration of the sport

The final moments of the film bring Wilcox full circle, rolling back into Chicago as crowds chant her name. She dismounts, hugs Rue and opens a glass-bottle Coke with a grin. It’s not a victory lap—it’s a homecoming.

For anyone who followed her GPS dot across the world, the video offers a richer view. It’s not just about one woman going fast. It’s about what’s possible when the world opens up to you. As Wilcox says at the end, “The greatest takeaway was how fun it was to share the experience with the cycling world.”

The documentary is proof of that. It’s a love letter to riding bikes, to chasing big dreams and to the joy of doing it with others.