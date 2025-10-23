Life Time lays out 2026 Grand Prix with big changes and bigger cash prizes

Entering its fifth year of promoting the U.S.A.’s biggest gravel and XC mountain bike endurance series, Life Time is rolling out more changes, and more cash prizing for the 2026 Grand Prix.

The same six core Life Time Grand Prix events return for 2026, so riders can expect some consistency. But changes to prizing, qualification and wild card spots all keep pushing the series forward.

Cash money, baby

As usual, Life Time is committing serious financial resources to attract talent to its series. For 2026, that cash incentive increases by 55 per cent to a total of $590,000 in price money. That is spread out across the series overall awards ($350,000, split across men and women and running through the top 10 in each category) and individual events. Unbound Gravel and Leadville Trail 100 MTB, the two biggest series events that now owned by Life Time and part of the series, get a huge $60,000 each. The other four Life Time GP events get a $30,000 prize purse, each.

Life Time is also giving the small group of invited GP athletes each a $2,500 “professional finisher compensation” for attending the six-event series that spans from April to October.

“We’re very proud of how far the Life Time Grand Prix has advanced in just four seasons, with 2026 reflecting our elevated and ongoing commitment to professional off-road cycling. With the expanded prize purse, a more structured and performance-based selection process, and our investment in athlete development through the U23 program, we’ve created an unparalleled platform that both acknowledges and rewards the most dedicated and accomplished riders in the sport.”

– Kimo Seymour, Life Time President Media & Events

Applications for the 2026 Life Time Grand Prix open Oct. 27, 2025 and close on Nov. 5. The official 2026 Life Time Grand Prix roster will be announced on Nov. 11.

2026 Life Time Grand Prix qualification process

As it has every year since Life Time GP was established, the 2026 qualification process looks a little different than the year before. For next season, there are four ways to qualify to be part of the 25 rider men’s and women’s fields.

The top five overall finishers from the recently-concluded 2025 Grand Prix, men and women, get an automatic entry to the 2026 series. The top overall under-23 athlete, a new category in 2025, also gets a spot for 2026.

Life Time will then select a minimum of 16 spots to fill out the field. Drawn from applications, these spots will be selected based on 2025 performances at Life Time-owned and select national and international events. These include GP events as well as The Rad Dirt Fest, Crusher in the Tushar, Lutsen 99er, and global events such as Cape Epic, BC Bike Race, and the UCI Gravel World Championships.

Finally, three wild card spots are open, for men and for women, to be selected after Unbound and Sea Otter Classic. This new pathway was introduced in 2025. Canada’s Andrew L’Esperance got back into the series that way, finishing seventh overall. Men’s GP overall winner Cameron Jones also qualified for the series though a wild card spot.

Schedule: 2026 Life Time Grand Prix

Thursday, April 16: Life Time Sea Otter Classic Gravel

Saturday, May 30: Life Time UNBOUND Gravel 200 presented by Shimano

Saturday, August 15: Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik

Saturday, September 19: Life Time Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival

Sunday, October 11: Life Time Little Sugar MTB

Saturday, October 17: Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Kenetik