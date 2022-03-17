Lost and Found gravel builds back from devastating Dixie Fire

Lost and Found Gravel Festival is eager to get back to it in 2022. The California gravel classic, hosted by Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship and Breakaway Promotions, take to the hills on June 4, 2022.

It’s been a hard couple years race organizers, but Lost and Found Gravel and its Portola, Cali. host city, has had it harder than most. The massive Dixie Fire – the largest single fire in state history – burned through much of the Lost Sierra region, cancelling the 2020 event. Thick smoke created dangerous air quality for months together with evacuation orders wreaked havoc on the regions seasons.

Now, Lost and Found looks to rise from the ashes and create a positive impact on Portola, financially and with the return of the festival, in 2022.

“This event is an opportunity for folks to raise money and awareness, and to contribute financially and substantially to the success of Connected Communities and our Community Recovery efforts. We look forward to once again safely bringing our people together in what is still one of the most beautiful and empty places on earth,” says SBTS Executive Director Greg Williams

The 100-mile gravel route, with shorter 35 and 60-mile route options, winds through the stunning hills of the Lost Sierra. It connects many of the towns supported by the Connected Communities Project, including Portola. The Connected Communities Project will connect 15 mountain towns for economic prosperity through outdoor recreation – and in the process build the proposed 600+ mile Lost Sierra Route. Lost and Found will be a fundraiser for the Project with proceeds going directly toward the cause. SBTS and Breakaway are committed to running the event safely, and for the enjoyment and economic benefit of all communities comprising the Lost Sierra.

“We at Team Breakaway are incredibly excited for the opportunity to be a part of the 2022 Lost and Found Gravel Festival. This iconic event in Northern California shares our values and passion for providing the most scenic, challenging, well organized gravel event possible to riders who attend. Partnering with the amazing folks from the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship is an honor,” says Chad Sperry of Breakaway Promotions.

Registration for the 2022 Lost and Found Gravel Festival is open now. The event takes place on June 4, 2022.