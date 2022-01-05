Lottery for 2022 Unbound Gravel opens Wednesday

If you’re still hoping to book a ticket to Emporia, Kansas for the 2022 Unbound Gravel, you have one last chance. Life Time is opening up a select number of entries for the iconic U.S. gravel race.

The Unbound lottery opens Wednesday, January 5, 2022 and closes on January 18, 2022. All winners will be notified by Jan. 26th. The actual event takes place on June 4, 2022.

Unbound Gravel is a notoriously difficult 200 mile event held on the rolling hills outside Emporia, Kansas. There are also shorter 100, 50 and 25-mile events. This long-standing U.S. mixed surface event has survived controversy, resulting in a new name, and continues to roll on.

For 2022, Unbound is part of Life Time’s new Grand Prix series. Over six weekends, Life Time will be dolling out a massive $250,000 worth of prizing to a select field and events across the U.S. Unbound occupies the second weekend of this new national series.

Several Canadians are already confirmed to be part of the select Grand Prix 60-rider field, including Rob Britton, Andrew L’Esperance, Adam Roberge, and Rach McBride.

To enter, or to see full Unbound lottery and selection rules, hit up Unbound Gravel’s website.

