Watch: Marley Blonsky finishes her first century in ‘Journey to Unbound’

Riding a century – 100 miles – is such a common goal in cycling that it can sometimes be easy to forget that it really is a hard objective. 100 miles, which is 161 km, is a long day on the bike no matter where you’re riding and how experienced a cyclist you are.

Marley Blonksy is the founder of All Bodies on Bikes, a movement pushing for better inclusion of all body-sizes in cycling. While she has spent plenty of time on bikes, in single efforts and multi-day adventures, she’d never finished a century in one go.

In Journey to Unbound, Marley Blonsky shares her quest to complete her first century. The setting is the famous gravel roads of Unbound Gravel, the iconic gravel race in Emporia, Kansas.

Blonsky’s quest to complete her first century is an amazing story of one rider setting a goal, then working hard to achieve it. That is something any rider can relate to, whether you’ve done a century yourself or wouldn’t ever consider riding that far.

Marley Blonsky: Journey to Unbound

What’s Pearl iZUMi say about Blonsky’s long ride?

Follow along as PEARL iZUMi athlete, Marley Blonsky takes on her first century ride in the Gravel Graceland of Emporia Kansas.

“I always felt like an imposter, having never actually ridden a century in my entire cycling career. I set the goal of completing the Unbound Gravel 100 and wasn’t entirely certain I could do it. While maintaining a 10mph doesn’t sound that hard, I really like to take breaks while riding” – Marley.