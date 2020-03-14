Mid South Gravel is a go, and live on Instagram

With a wave of cancellations sweeping across professional and amateur sports alike, Mid South gravel could be one of the last live bike races cycling fans have to watch for a couple of months. If you’re craving live racing, several of the U.S.’s top gravel riders are in Stillwater, Oklahoma for the event this Saturday.

As is fitting for one of the last events for the next few months, at least, Mid South looks epic. The red dirt roads saw steady rain overnight, making the 100-mile gravel race a true mud-fest.

Organizers are following the men’s race leaders and live streaming as much of the action as they can on the Mid South Instagram stories. It may not be live TV coverage of the Spring Classics, but with Peter Vollers and his canine sidekick Violet providing commentary, it’s not a bad way to watch the race.

If you missed the early morning start, you can replay Mid South Gravel’s adapted live broadcast from the start in the races Instagram stories.

Organizers are aware of the risks posed by COVID-19, and have stated they are taking precautions to minimize the risk to athletes and fans. Gravel racing has minimal spectator presence and spread-out race style. Additionally, many athletes had already arrived in Stillwater, Oklahoma prior to the last few days escalation of events. Mid South organizers decided to continue with the event as scheduled.

Not quite the only race in town: US Cup XC continues Sunday

Mid South isn’t the only event happening this weekend. The US Cup XC has continued as scheduled in Vail Lake, California. Numerous Canadians are in California for the opening round of US Cup racing. Most are using the event as a finale to warm-weather training camps. The Canucks were a strong presence in the top-10 in Friday’s Short Track XC.

US Cup racing continues with the UCI HC-ranked XCO and UCI Junior series event on Sunday, March 15, 2020.