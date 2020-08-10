Spirit of Adventure : A solo gravel expedition

Most of us have, at one point or another, hit that point of exhaustion where you start narrating your own ride.

For some of us, it starts happening only after hours of solo suffering. For others, the soundtrack starts right out the front door.

In Spirit of Adventure, B.C.-born freeride mountain biker and skier Mike Hopkins trades in the big bike for a new type of adventure. Exploring deep into back roads and remote canyons.

RELATED: Watch: Mike Hopkins DreamRide 3

Along the way, Hopkins has a bit of fun with the standard “epic narrative” that accompanies so many overly serious adventure films.

It’s fun, its funny, and it makes us want to get out there and get a little bit lost ourselves. All while weaving an epic self-narrative as we ride!

Mike Hopkins: Spirit of Adventure

“Think of all those incredibly uncomfortable situations you have found yourself over the years, and they were right there with ya… hell, they were the ones that talked you into it. They have a way of making the unknown something we can’t live without. You could even call them the curators of curiosity. They were the ones that introduced us to skids and wheelies, and the long way home. They are the master manipulators of “Just a bit Further”, that can’t even spell “Straight and Narrow”. They are our best friends and worst enemies, the curious, the wild,“