Mixed fortunes for Canadians in Life Time Grand Prix 2026 lottery

LifeTime Grand Prix is heading into year five without one of of its few champions. The 2026 official roster was released this week. It contains just a single Canadian, a low for the series in its first four years. Notably, the original women’s champion, Canada’s Haley Smith, is not on the list.

Wildcards truly are wild

There is still a few remaining spots to be allocated through Life Time’s new wild card process, which made its debut in 2025. That saw Andrew L’Esperance gain access to the series based on results at Sea Otter and Unbound Gravel. The Canadian vaulted from wildcard entry to his second-best finish ever, in 7th overall. Notably, eventual 2025 winner, Cameron Jones, also made his way into the full series via the wildcard route.

Canadians becomes Canadian

For fans here in the Great White North, the roster looks distinctly less maple-flavoured than past years. Andrew L’Esperance is the lone Canuck on the initial roster. He earns his way in based, in part, on an impressive seventh overall at the series in 2025. That was the result of an impressively consistent 2025 series for the East Coast racer. He’ll have the relative luxury of automatic entry going into next season, so it will be interesting to see what he can do. L’Esperance will be without his Forward Racing teammate, Sean Fincham, who is moving on from Life Time, and endurance racing, after making his debut in 2024 following a successful World Cup career.

The women’s field, though, is completely Canadian-less. Haley Smith, who won the inaugural Life Time Grand Prix and has remained a constant present at the front of the standings, will not return to the full series in 2026. After working through some health issues in 2025, her results did not automatically qualify her for next season.

Life Time Grand Prix gets a little more international, but still very U.S. focused

There’s a substantial shake-up of the Grand Prix roster this year, with nine new women and seven new men making their GP debuts. Many have raced some of the events before, but will race the full series for the first time in 2026.

That roster is also slightly more international than in years past. The women’s field is still very U.S.-based, with a handful of riders from Europe and one each from New Zealand and Australia. This reflects the standings at the end of 2025. U.S.-based Argentinian Sofia Gomez-Villafane repeated her 2024 series win. Only France’s Cecile Lejune cracked into the otherwise all-U.S. top five.

The men’s field is more diverse, at least geographically, with 12 athletes from outside the U.S.A. That includes Canada’s Andrew L’Esperance. There’s also a trio of Norwegians, a pair of Swiss and another two from South Africa as well as returning champion, New Zealand’s Cameraon Jones.

Simon Pellaud and Torbjorn Andre Roed, second and third in 2025, return to the increasingly geographically diverse men’s leaderboard.

The 2026 roster also includes Griffin Hoppin and Ruth Holcomb. The two riders won the 2025 under-23 series, earning them entry to the full series in 2026.

Selection

So, how are all these athletes picked? Life Time’s selection process remains a mix of clear, results-based selection and more opaque criteria. For 2026, the top five overall finishers from 2025 and the top under-23 athlete in the men’s and women’s field get automatic entry for the upcoming season. Three wild card spots are filled based on results Sea Otter and Unbound Gravel 200.

The remaining 16 spots are evaluated based on 2025 results at “Life Time-owned and select national and international off-road events.” That includes “Sea Otter Classic, UNBOUND Gravel, Leadville Trail 100 MTB, Chequamegon MTB Festival, The Rad Dirt Fest, Crusher in the Tushar, Lutsen 99er, and global events such as Cape Epic, BC Bike Race, and the UCI Gravel World Championships.” But there is no breakdown of how those results are factored in the selection process.

2026 Life Time Grand Prix rosters

Women

Morgan Aguirre (32, USA)

Lauren De Crescenzo (35, USA)

Cecily Decker (27, USA)

Maude Farrell (34, USA)

Sofía Gómez Villafañe (31, Argentina)

Stella Hobbs (32, USA)

Ruth Holcomb (22, USA)

Rosa Klöser (29, Germany)

Sarah Lange (34, USA)

Emma Langley (30, USA)

Cecile Lejeune (27, France)

Karolina Migoń (29, Poland)

Paige Onweller (36, USA)

Hannah Otto (30, USA)

Hayley Preen (27, South Africa)

Melisa Rollins (30, USA)

Ruby Ryan (24, USA)

Samara Sheppard (35, New Zealand)

Courtney Sherwell (37, Australia)

Alexis Skarda (36, USA)

Lauren Stephens (39, USA)

Sarah Sturm (36, USA)

Men

Matthew Beers (31, South Africa)

Zach Calton (28, USA)

Cobe Freeburn (24, USA)

Griffin Hoppin (22, USA)

Brendan Johnston (34, Australia)

Cameron Jones (25, New Zealand)

Andrew L’Esperance (34, Canada)

Bradyn Lange (26, USA)

Payson McElveen (32, USA)

Simen Nordahl Svendsen (26, Norway)

Kyan Olshove (23, USA)

Cole Paton (28, USA)

Simon Pellaud (33, Switzerland)

Marc Pritzen (26, South Africa)

Torbjørn Røed (28, Norway)

Andreas Seewald (34, Germany)

Felix Stehli (25, Switzerland)

Anton Stensby (24, Norway)

Jan Stöckli (26, Switzerland)

Caleb Swartz (26, USA)

Keegan Swenson (31, USA)

Alexey Vermeulen (31, USA)