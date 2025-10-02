NOBL releases its lightest gravel wheel yet

Gravel is an ever-evolving discipline, with an ever-expanding range of gear to facilitate that change, and Vancouver Island’s NOBL Wheels is working hard to stay at the forefront of mixed-surface tech. The Cumberland, B.C.-based brand is releasing its lightest gravel rim yet: the HR25.

NOBL HR25: Splitting the difference

NOBL already has a solid range of gravel, road and mountain bike wheels. With the HR25, the brand borrows from both to create a wheel most comfortable at the rowdier edge of gravel riding. Despite targeting a more demanding use, NOBL makes the HR25 its lightest rim yet at just 760g per set.

By the numbers, HR25s have a 27mm internal width suiting wider tires from 45-60cc (or 1.75-2.35″). A 24mm depth makes them a bit more forgiving than NOBL’s road/gravel targeted HR35 or HR45. Rims are offered in 24- or 28-hole count, with the latter being 400g per rim. The rims are hookless to suit the higher volume and lower pressure tires NOBL designes them to be used with. Suiting the HR25’s position on the hinterland between gravel and xc, NOBL suggests its custom program allows these to be built with road or mtb hubs. So your drop bar mtb frame is welcome to the party, too. That program also lets you choose your own spokes, nipples and decals, with a wide array of the colour options for the latter two.

Who are the HR25 for?

NOBL says its new rim aims to provide “mountain-level stability at gravel weights.” That suits a wide range of riding from light bikepacking to ripping local routes that may have more than a hint of singletrack, or even ultra-racing. With the low, 24-mm depth, they’re not promising any aero gains.

For racers, the HR25 suit course profiles with plenty of climbing, given their light weight – the Berd spoke option builds up to a feathery 1,175g with DT Swiss 180 hubs – and ability to deal with rough descents on the way back down.

Basically, anyone that wants to mix a healthy dose of fun in with the fast while on their gravel bike, and doesn’t want to worry about equipment. On that note, NOBL also offers a lifetime warranty. So you can drop into gravel pit lines and hit rock rolls and not worry about your rims.