Pinarello double down on gravel with all new Dogma GR and Grevil F

Pinarello has launched two new gravel bikes aimed at riders who want top tier performance and sleek Italian design.

As gravel continues to expand and diversify, the pace of new models shows no signs of letting up. Into this fray jumps Pinarello, the storied Italian brand launches an all new flagship Dogma GR and revamped Grevil F to meet modern gravel trends. Both The new Dogma GR and the updated Grevil F7 reflect the brand’s commitment to pushing speed, handling and aesthetics but with distinct approaches for different rider priorities. According to Pinarello’s marketing director Frederico Sbrissa, the two bikes are intended for different ride duration, with five hours being the demarcation point. The Dogma GR is made for shorter, high-intensity gravel races, emphasizing low weight, fast handling and aerodynamic features. While the Grevil F Series targets longer efforts, with geometry tuned for comfort and stability over distance, and wide tire clearance.

Dogma GR: a frameset-only race machine

The Dogma GR is Pinarello’s flagship gravel racer. Available as a frameset only in Canada at $9,999 this is a no-compromise gravel race rig.

The 960 g frame is made with the same material as Pinarello’s top road and XC race frames: M40X carbon fibre. The Dogma GR blends road bike aerodynamics with off road capability. Pinarello claims it’s the lightest aero gravel bike it has ever produced.

The Dogma GR’s geometry emphasizes an aerodynamic position and stable handling. The angles of the seat tube and head tube encourage an efficient position in the saddle. While also aiming to give riders a sense of security and precise control on technical or high-speed sections.

Comfort-focused seatpost design

A newly designed seatpost aims to balance stiffness, vibration absorption and aerodynamic efficiency. It’s shape provides comfort on rough terrain, helping riders maintain a steady, consistent pedaling position even when the surface gets rough.

Refined aerodynamic details

Pinarello’s Dogma GR first broke cover at this year’s Unbound, where Ramon Sinkeldam piloted the then mystery bike to 6th place in the fastest edition of the race yet, a solid debut for the Dogma GR. With such high speed at the front of gravel races these days, aerodynamics are now an essential element of any new gravel race bike design.

The head tube features Pinarello’s latest iteration of its aero “nose” shape, first seen on the Dogma F8. The design has evolved to reduce both volume and width at the leading edge, contributing to improved aerodynamic performance from the front.

The frame’s narrower headtube led to a complete redesign of the steering system. Pinarello’s elliptical E-TICR headset uses differentiated bearings that are wider at the bottom and narrower at the top. The elliptical E-TICR headset and oval steerer of Dogma GR means it is only compatible with Pinarello’s MOST Talon Ultrafast GR Bar. That bar is also adapted from the Dogma F. As you’d expect given the Dogma GR’s aero focus, the MOST Talon Ultrafast features narrow hoods, with a slight flare to the drops. There are also proprietary aero extensions available, should you want to get even more aero. There’s an internal downtube storage port and integrated mounts for bags as part of its Aero Load System.



Dogma GR Summary

The geometry of the Dogma GR is inspired by Pinarello’s Crossista cyclocross bike, but adapted for gravel. It is race-tuned for short, fast gravel events. Tire clearance is 42 mm for the rear. There’s capacity for 45 mm up front for a bit of extra cush.

In keeping with its race-first focus, the Dogma GR is sold as a frameset only in Canada, in nine sizes. at $9,999, ready for riders to build up exactly to their spec.

Grevil F7: a complete bike, ready to roll

While the Dogma GR targets pure race performance, the new Grevil F blends versatility with high-end spec. Sold as a complete bike at $9,999, the Grevil F7 (the sole model available in Canada) comes equipped with SRAM Force AXS 1 x 13 shifting, a carbon wheelset and Pinarello’s one-piece Talon bar for integrated performance.

Frame and design features

Despite less of a focus on aero compare to the Dogma GR, the Grevil F frame still incorporates aerodynamic shaping. That includes a flatback down tube designed to work efficiently with large bottles mounted. An integrated tool bag inside the down tube helps reduce clutter. It also improves airflow by eliminating the need for a saddle bag. For those going after ultra distance, Pinarello has designed a proprietary and integrated aero bike rack for the Grevil F which comes with a 12 liter bag with a maximum load of 15kg.

The frame also offers generous tire clearance: up to 50 mm, offering flexibility for riders who want to switch between road, gravel and adventure setups. The newly revised geometry features a longer top tube and shorter stem than its predecessor, to better suit to rough terrain and long days in the saddle. It’s ideal for ultra distance rides and mixed surface adventure. Its geometry improves off road handling, with a longer top tube and shorter stem.

The Grevil F7 uses Pinarello’s T900 UD carbon fibre for a balance of lightness, responsiveness and vibration damping.

Aerodynamic cockpit and storage options

The bike is compatible with Pinarello’s aero-specific accessories. A frame bag attaches securely using a magnetic Fidlock system, designed for quick access while maintaining balance and reducing drag. The TT gravel bars offer adjustable reach, stack and tilt with an integrated computer mount for a clean cockpit layout.

Comfort-oriented features

The Grevil F7 features an adaptive seatpost designed with 10 mm of longitudinal flex to help absorb vibrations. The lowered twin-arm seatstays work in conjunction with the seatpost to improve traction and comfort over rough surfaces. Up front, the updated Onda fork is lighter than previous versions and aims to improve compliance and handling precision.

Grevil F7 summary

The Grevil F7 combines aerodynamic design, storage integration and vibration-damping features with gravel-specific geometry. It’s for riders seeking performance on solo gravel rides or events. With the flexibility to customize cockpit and storage solutions for longer distances.