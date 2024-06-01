Pro makes gravel aero with new Discover bar and stem

Pro, the components brand of Shimano, is finding a new way to be aero off road. The Pro Discover Aero Carbon handlebar, and matching Discover Stem 10, aims to mix comfort and speed with a mix of flare and sweep.

Pro Discover Aero Carbon handlebar

In a novel twist, Pro gives the Discover bars a four-degree forward sweep. The brand explains that this gives a comfortable riding position on the tops while encouraging, or enabling, a more aerodynamic riding position in on the hoods.

That forward sweep combines with a clean take on some more current gravel features, like a 12-degree flare for comfort in the drops and a compact, 100mm drop. The bars come in 40cm, 42cm or 44cm widths and with a claimed weight starting at 265 grams.

A very scuplted design External but aero cable routing Flat tops, compact drop Pro Discover stem

Pro uses unidirectional t700 carbon fiber on the Discover Aero bars. That material allows the brand to make some pretty interesting shapes. Round tubing for the drops winds up to a wide surface with thin forward profile and very sculpted top section. These are clearly designed to seamlessly transition from hoods to bar tape to clamp surface with minimal change in height. Presumably this enables more hand positions during long gravel epics.

In a move that will be welcomed by home mechanics and bike shop employees alike, Pro creates space for cables, wires and brake housing to be run under the bars. There, they are out of the wind without the mess of running them internally through the bars.

Pro Discover 10 stem

Pro integrates the bars with the stem to allow for a semi-internal routing. The Pro Discover 10 stem comes in a +/- 10 degree flippable design and in lengths from 60mm to 120mm in 10mm increments. It uses an alloy construction and a 31.8mm clamp to match the Discover bars. Pro mentions it is compatible with electronic shift wires so you can still run that brand new Shimano GRX Di2 group.