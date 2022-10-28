Review: Bell XR Spherical is way more than a gravel helmet

Many cross country riders and racers use a road helmet, for the lighter weight and better venting. Same goes in gravel and cyclocross, too, where riders opt for a lighter helmet at the cost of coverage. But, with all those disciplines heading off-road, is a road helmet actually providing the right protection?

Bell aims to offer a better option, and cover a broad middle ground with the new XR Spherical.

How? It takes one of the brand’s top-end road helmets and adapts it to the needs of off-road riding. There’s more coverage, especially at the back of the helmet, while still keeping the minimalist design, cooling features and sub-300g weight of a road design.

Bell XR Spherical Bell extends the XR Spehrical further down the head Dual layer shell of Sphyrical and the extended tab on the pads that keeps sweat away from glasses Another look at the Spherical's two layers Bell adds rubber grippers to keep eyewear secure A wide range of glasses fit in the XR, from performance to "gravel-casual" Effective venting on the XR keeps air moving through even at slow speeds The Float Fit is easy to adjust and comfortable Fidlock closure on the straps is also easy to use

Features: Bell XR Spherical

Bell uses MIPS’ distinctive Spherical system on the XR. It’s not immediately obvious until you take a closer look and see that there are two separate layers of foam that make up the helmet. This is MIPS’ “ball and socket” design. It’s intended to divert energy away from the head on impact by allowing the outer shell to rotate around the inner shell. The other benefit is that there is no inner MIPS, or other lining between the EPS foam and the pads, as there are in many designs aiming to reduce the effect of crashes. In addition to the Spherical design, Bell uses progressive layering, using different densities of foam in different parts of the helmet.

While this sounds like a lot, it’s actually quite a sleek package. The entire helmet weighs just 285 grams (in a size medium). That’s a good number, considering Bell extends the back of the XR further down the head than a traditional road helmet, giving more coverage should you crash.

Bell adds a full suite of features to the XR Spherical to make sure that when you stay upright on the bike, you stay comfortable. There’s a wide range of vents, including channels at the brow to help channel air directly over the head (Bell calls this “overbrow ventilation”). The Ionic+ padding includes one tab that extends out onto the front brim of the XR. This is intended to draw sweat away from glasses, so it doesn’t drip down and obscure your view. The helmet is held in place by Bell’s Float Fit system and the easy-to-use Fidlock buckle.

Finally, Bell extends the hard shell cover around the brim of the XR instead of leaving the EPS foam exposed to damage. This makes it safer to put the helmet on the ground. It also makes it easier to travel with.

Bell XR Spherical MIPS Spherical design adds safety, but not much weight Sunglasses fit comfortably and easily into the XR, whether they're "gravel casual" or more traditional performance eyewear I sit between a medium and a large in most helmets. The medium XR fit great, but the large would also likely be ok

Review: Bell XR Spherical

Bell’s XR Spherical succeeds in both concept and function. I like the idea of a helmet that offers more coverage for gravel and cross country riding without losing the lightweight design. With my style of gravel riding often including at least some sections of trail, the extra coverage is great. But the idea of needing separate helmets for road and gravel is, in my mind, silly. The XR is light enough and comfortable enough that it is totally fine pulling double duty.

Off-road, the XR’s ventilation worked well enough to keep me cool during a couple days in a California heat wave and through the extended summer B.C. experienced this year, even at the slower speeds of gravel and XC riding (compared to road). I didn’t test the efficacy of the dual-layer MIPS Spherical system, thankfully, but the added layer didn’t add any extra heat.

The straps and Float Fit system make it very easy to get the XR Spherical to fit comfortably, and stay comfortable even after several hours in the saddle. Bell very wisely includes two rubber grippers on the outside of the helmet to help keep sunglasses in place when you’re not wearing them. With the number of helmets out there that won’t hold glasses, seeing Bell take the extra step to make eyewear not only fit, but stay securely in place is appreciated.

Bell offers the XR in three sizes, small, medium and large. There’s a wide range of seven colours, from gloss/matte black, grey and white to more fun colours like blue, pink, dark green and a camo option. The XR Spherical is $300 in Canada, which isn’t cheap but keeps it in the mid-range for a high-end, lightweight helmet.