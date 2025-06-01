Rob Britton sets new course record at Unbound
Canadian crushes brutally long XL course in Kansas
Over a long night in Emporia, Kansas, Rob Britton made history. The Canadian road pro-turned-gravel-campaigner blazed through the Unbound XL course at a furious pace, setting a new course record in the 563 km (350 mile) course.
How fast? The Victoria, B.C.-based pro averaged 32.4 km/hr (20.13 mph) for a staggering 17 hours, 49 minutes and 51 seconds. Mind-blowing stuff. Even more dramatic as Britton wasn’t out there alone. 2025’s Unbound 200 winner, Lachlan Morton finished second, at 17:55:35. The Canadian made a late, late race pass to take the win.
The Canuck crowd proved well-suited to the extreme endurance version of the already-long Unbound this year. Jasper, Alta.’s Cory Wallace placed in fifth, at 20 hours, 20 minutes and 39 seconds. Peter MacGregor of Thunder Bay, Ont. was seventh at 20:48:51.
Bend, Oregon’s Heather Jackson won the women’s race, and finished eighth overall, in a time of 20:57:57.
While Britton was powering through his long-haul effort, the classic Unbound 200 was also underway. Andrew L’Esperance finished as the top Canadian man in 12th while Haley Smith was the top Canadian woman in 23rd.