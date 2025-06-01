Rob Britton sets new course record at Unbound

Over a long night in Emporia, Kansas, Rob Britton made history. The Canadian road pro-turned-gravel-campaigner blazed through the Unbound XL course at a furious pace, setting a new course record in the 563 km (350 mile) course.

How fast? The Victoria, B.C.-based pro averaged 32.4 km/hr (20.13 mph) for a staggering 17 hours, 49 minutes and 51 seconds. Mind-blowing stuff. Even more dramatic as Britton wasn’t out there alone. 2025’s Unbound 200 winner, Lachlan Morton finished second, at 17:55:35. The Canadian made a late, late race pass to take the win.

The Canuck crowd proved well-suited to the extreme endurance version of the already-long Unbound this year. Jasper, Alta.’s Cory Wallace placed in fifth, at 20 hours, 20 minutes and 39 seconds. Peter MacGregor of Thunder Bay, Ont. was seventh at 20:48:51.

Bend, Oregon’s Heather Jackson won the women’s race, and finished eighth overall, in a time of 20:57:57.

While Britton was powering through his long-haul effort, the classic Unbound 200 was also underway. Andrew L’Esperance finished as the top Canadian man in 12th while Haley Smith was the top Canadian woman in 23rd.

Full 2025 Unbound XL and 200 results.