Shimano RX8 gravel shoe gets sweeter with “Cactus Berry” edition

Last year Shimano introduced its first dedicated gravel shoe, the RX8. Now the Japanese brand is injecting a bit of colour into your off-road experience with the Cactus Berry edition RX8.

It’s not the only update from Shimano, either. The surprise return of the SD-501 SPD Sandal gets an expanded release, as well as improved entry-level options for 2021.

Shimano RX8 Cactus Berry Cactus Berry edition RX8's are sure to attract attention on the next gravel ride Stiff and light like a road shoe, but with a minimal tread for off-the-bike traction The minimalist tread of Shimano's RX8 Bright colours and a Boa closure

Juicy: Shimano RX8 Cactus Berry

While gravel exists everywhere, many of the more iconic gravel races have emerged from the U.S. Southwest. When Shimano wanted to inject a bit of colour into the RX8, its gravel race shoe, it turned to that same landscape.

The inspiration for this colorful design came from a gravel ride near my house where I was blown away by the beauty of a Santa Rita Prickly Pear Cactus on the side of the trail,” explains Jessie Gascon, Shimano’s Lifestyle Gear Product Manager.

The new shimmering colour for this mixed-surface shoe continues to blend Shimano’s premium mountain bike and road footwear. Shimano Cactus Berry RX8 will be ripe and ready to purchase starting in September 2020.

Shimano SD-501 SPD Sandals They're like sandals... But with the option to run SPDS.

Shimano SD-501 SPD Sandals get a wider release

When Shimano revived the SPD Sandal for a limited anniversary edition release of the much-loved, and often derided sport-casual footwear line, the internet lost its collective mind. With the attention that surprise release garnered, Shimano decided it was time for a wider release. The SD-501 is black, not limited-edition blue, but it is still an SPD Sandal.

2021 Shimano RC3 RC3W adds a touch of colour Or a whole lot of colour RC3W blue version is blue right down tot he soles 2021 Shimano RC3 RC3W There's also the entry-level RC1 RC1W comes in blue Or black The entry-level RCW1 gets triple velcro closures

Shimano RC3 and RC1 Performance at a value and entry-level options

Shimano continues to expand its performance road line, bringing technology from S-Phyre to a price with broader appeal. The RC3 and RC1 are focused on providing quality fit and function, with impressive value.

The RC3, which looks quite a bit like last year’s RC5 except with a single Boa closure system, tips the scale towards a performance at a value price.

Shimano’s RC1 is an entry-level road shoe, using a triple-velcro closure system. Both come in men’s and women’s versions.