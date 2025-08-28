Shimano unveils RX910 S-Phyre gravel race shoe with new cleat interface

Shimano is launching a gravel-specific race shoe that doesn’t compromise between road power and off-road function. The new S-Phyre RX910 is the result of direct collaboration with Shimano’s top gravel athletes, including Pete Stetina. And the biggest innovation is at the bottom.

“To optimize for gravel performance, we need a light and stiff shoe that has a solid contact patch for steady power transfer plus the capability to handle the occasional hike-a-bike or muddy race,” said Stetina.

Gravel racing demands a strange combination: road-level stiffness for long pedal sections and off-road traction for unexpected detours through sand, rock, mud or water. The RX910 is Shimano’s solution. A race shoe that delivers both, without simply borrowing from road or mountain.

Pontoon Cleat System: The big shift

The RX910 introduces Shimano’s new Pontoon Cleat System, a cleat-mounted interface with modular TPU contact blocks. These replaceable pontoons provide a road-shoe-style contact patch on SPD-compatible pedals, improving pedaling efficiency without sacrificing mud clearance or walking ability.

“You now have road stability and power transfer while still having some off-road benefits of mud shedding and quick engagement of SPD,” said Stetina.

Unlike outsole-mounted blocks on most MTB shoes, these pontoons move with your cleat position, so even if your cleats are set wider or further back, you’ll still have a consistent interface. And since they’re replaceable, you can start every race with fresh contact points.

Built to race, but walkable too

While the Pontoon system defines the RX910’s performance edge, the rest of the shoe backs it up. A stiff carbon midsole (Shimano rates it 12/12) ensures maximum power transfer. Dual BOA® Li2 dials fine-tune the fit. And TPU outsole lugs give just enough traction for hike-a-bike sections or gravel-side café stops.

Technical specs and pricing

Weight: 304 g (size 43)

Cleat system: SPD with modular pontoons

Stiffness rating: 12

Colour options: Black, white, blue, deep sea

Sizes: 38–48 (half sizes 41.5–46.5, wide sizes 40–48)

MSRP: $480 USD

Pedal compatibility

The RX910 is compatible with all Shimano SPD pedals. Simano says they are best paired with the PD-M9200 (XTR) or PD-M8100 (XT) for optimal dual-sided entry and power transfer. The Pontoon Cleat System works seamlessly with these models, allowing for quick engagement under pressure.

Gravel-focused, but not gravel-only

Shimano is positioning the RX910 as a dedicated gravel race shoe, but its features: light weight, walkability, drainage and fit, make it appealing to anyone looking for a performance SPD shoe that doesn’t feel like a mountain boot.