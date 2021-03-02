The 2021 Reggie Ramble officially has a date

The Reggie Ramble, a gravel event started in 2019, was one of the most anticipated events in the 2020 Ontario gravel calendar.

Unsurprisingly the event was postponed until 2021 (as was everything). It seems we have finally reached a point where, as vaccination timelines slowly roll out, event planners have cautiously began to announce dates that they feel are actually realistic for events. On March 2 it was announced that the Reggie Ramble will be held on Sept. 25 2021, a few months later than the previously chosen tentative June 2021 date of the Ramble.

“We had several reasons for deciding to shift away from our June date,” says Reggie Ramble organizer Jeff Wills. “We expect that a best case for a spring event would put limitations on the number of riders and likely restrict the format of the event.”

Those who registered for the Reggie Ramble in 2020 were able to differ their registration to 2021. Wills says that based on current limitations for groups, if the event was held in June it would already be full just from deferrals from 2020.

“We want to open it up to as many riders as possible,” he says. “We hope to keep in all the fun stuff like the fairground hang-out and BBQ. It’s also important for the Ramble to respect the safety of the Warkworth community. Moving it later in the year gives us a better chance of doing all of that.”

The organizers chose a date in late September in hopes that more restrictions will be lifted by then. “September 25th happened to be an open date on the Ontario Cycling gravel calendar,” says Wills. “We know it can be a great weekend because that’s when we held the Ramble back in 2019.”

Organized by the Reggie cycling apparel brand, Reggie Ramble gravel event will offer three routes—65km, 130km and 200km. All three routes start and finish at the Warkworth Fairgrounds and wind through the back roads of the Trent Hills near Peterborough, On.