Watch ‘The Balkans Mirage’ is a new take on adventure film

Have you ever wondered why Wes Anderson doesn’t make movies about bikepacking? Or what it would look like if he did? Or just wanted a different take and style from a bikepacking video, apart from the usual – and kind of standard – bikepacking fare?

Wonder no longer. The Balkans Mirage is a short film from, and about, a quartet of Quebec friends who set off on “a journey on wheels.” Along with their bikes, the group has a mission to document every moment of the trip on film. A straightforward trip through the Balkan Peninsula turns into something else as fact bleeds into fiction and The Balkans Mirage takes shape.

Grab your popcorn and settle in for something just a little different.

The Balkans Mirage: A Journey on Wheels

Four friends, bound by a thirst for adventure, bid farewell to the cozy comforts of home and embark on a cycling journey through the Balkans. Felix and Nicolas, armed with their cameras, will stop at nothing to immortalize every moment. Alongside them, is Annie, a determined scientist on a quest to uncover the secrets of a most enigmatic species of bats. And then there’s Mathieu, who quite frankly, hasn’t a clue what he’s gotten himself into…

7mesh presents in collaboration with Apidura, Manitonga and HLC bikes a ENROUTELIBRE picture directed by Nicolas Bellavance & produced by Felix Burke

Starring : Nicolas Bellavance, Felix Burke, Mathieu Langevin, Annie Thibault

Narrator : Louise Saint-Claire

Production year : 2023