TransRockies Gravel Royal re-sets for 2022 stage race debut with new categories

TransRockies Gravel Royale may be arriving a year later than expected, but the gravel stage race’s organizers haven’t let that time go to waste. The event, traversing the Kootenay Rockies from Panorama to Fernie, B.C., is more ready than ever to kick off a new tradition in 2022.

TransRockies Gravel Royal is back, for the first time

If you’re not familiar with the name, TransRockies runs 10 races, starting way back in 2002. For 2022, it has a new race in the works. Well, sort of. A race that was supposed to debut in 2021 but, like many others, was delayed is set to arrive with an even grander splash this August.

The inaugural TransRockies Gravel Royale will run for four days, from August 22-25, 2022. It starts at Panorama Mountain Resort before traversing B.C.’s iconic mountain ranges to Nipika Mountain Resort and Canal Flats before finishing, like the Singletrack 6 has in the past in Fernie, B.C. The epic stage race charts a 375-km route between the towns. Being situated in the mountains, you can be sure there’ll be climbing. Around 7,000 m of elevation gain, to be more precise.

If that sounds like a lot to dive into, but you still want to take part in the Gravel Royale, there are options. Build up to the full meal deal by riding the two-day “Ante Up” ride. Or cover more km with an assist in the three-day E-Bike Poker Ride.

TransRockies Race Series’ full Gravel Royale press release:

As the summer race season approaches, TransRockies Race Series, the global leader in adventure stage races, is looking forward to a successful inaugural TransRockies Gravel Royale gravel stage race August 22-25, 2022. Initially set for August 2021, COVID-19 restrictions canceled all events in British Columbia’s Interior. The gravel stage race will now debut in August 2022, and there are still registration spots available for interested riders.

The TransRockies Gravel Royale course kicks off at Panorama Mountain Resort and tours some of the most scenic and challenging gravel routes in British Columbia. The route will also visit Nipika Mountain Resort and the Village of Canal Flats before finishing in the City of Fernie. The four-day stage race will cover 375 km (233 miles) and around 7,000 m (23,000 ft) of climbing.

“After two years of planning, we can’t wait to bring the legendary TransRockies stage race experience to the gravel community,” said Aaron McConnell, President of TransRockies. “This part of British Columbia is so perfect for a wilderness gravel experience.”

As of April 1st, a negative covid test is no longer required for fully vaccinated visitors to Canada, making the Gravel Royale even more accessible for riders coming from the United States and other parts of the world. Daily direct flights into Calgary International Airport are available from 85 destinations in 15 countries, including Denver, San Francisco, Minneapolis, New York, London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and many more.

Continuing in 2022, TransRockies Gravel Royale will offer alternative options for riders, including a two-day “Ante Up” ride and a three-day E-Bike “Poker Ride.” The shorter options are ideal for riders who are looking to dip their toes into the stage race experience.

The stages of Gravel Royale will take riders on secluded gravel roads through the Canadian Rocky Mountains, traditional home to the Ktunaxa Nation Indigenous people. Riders will experience vast mountain views, native wildlife and winding stretches of gravel in this difficult, but achievable challenge. The extensive network of well maintained fire roads in the region guarantee great riding and racing conditions.

After each stage, participants can anticipate a relaxing, fun and memorable time at camp. After 20 years, TransRockies has perfected their camp hospitality and provides all of the amenities riders could need. The TransRockies team transports gear/luggage, sets up tents at each stage, provides showers and prepares meals. Each night, massage and athletic therapy stations are available along with mechanical support and a bike wash for participants. With all TransRockies stage races, the Chillville will make an appearance at Gravel Royale and will be equipped with music, snacks and a nice campfire for riders to socialize and hang out with other participants.

“People hang out for hours after the races and just hang out and talk about their day and celebrate the things that went well and laugh about the things that didn’t go so well,” said pro mountain biker Emma Maaranen. “It’s pretty incredible. I haven’t been to races like that in years and years that have such a community feel to them.”

Don’t hesitate to register for TransRockies Gravel Royale! There are still spots available, however the event may sell out. Registration includes meals, tent camping, luggage transport, among other amenities. Registration link here.

For additional information on the stages, locations and registration, please visit transrockiesgravelroyale.com.