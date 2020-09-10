TransRockies Gravel Royale stage race offers backroad adventures

Have you ever dreamed of exploring the back roads of B.C.’s Rocky Mountains on a gravel bike, but don’t know where to start? TransRockies Race Series may have the answer. The inaugural TransRockies Gravel Royale, a four-day premier gravel bike race, will roll out of Panorama Mountain Resort towards Fernie, B.C. on August 23, 2021.

Along the way, the Gravel Royale will traverse the best remote and unpaved roads in challenging, but achievable stages. Along with Panorama and Fernie, the race will visit Nipika Mountain Resor and the Village of Canal Flats.

Taking TransRockies tradition in a new direction

While the Gravel Royale is new to the race calendar, TransRockies has extensive experience planning and hosting events in the region. It has been two decades since the first TransRockies Challenge mountain bike race first finished in Fernie. Between then and now, the leader in adventure stage races added the SingleTrack 6 mountain bike stage race, Golden24, TranSelkirks ultrarunning stage race and other events.

“We are excited to be coming back up to this area of B.C. after hosting the first TransRockies Challenge mountain bike stage race 20 years ago,” says Aaron McConnell, President of TransRockies. “As gravel continues to grow, we knew we had an opportunity to create an epic experience on some of the most beautiful and remote gravel roads in the world.”

The stages of Gravel Royale will take riders on secluded gravel roads through the Canadian Rocky Mountains. The race passes through the traditional home to the Ktunaxa Nation Indigenous people. The four-day Gravel Royale will cover a full 375-km serving of B.C.’s backroads. Along the way, riders will gain around 7,000 metres of vertical elevation. For their effort, racers can expect to see the stunning scenery from a new perspective. And, maybe, even see some local wildlife.

Not just a gravel race

With its decades of experience, TransRockies has learned that hosting a race is about more than a start/finish line. In addition to the four-day race, Gravel Royale offers alternative options for riders and their families, including a two-day “Ante Up” ride, a three-day E-Bike “Poker Ride,” and the “Fair Deal Family Mountain Bike Challenge” during stage two in Nipika.

Service doesn’t stop when the race does. After each stage, participants can look forward to a fun and memorable time at camp. TransRockies team transports gear and luggage between stages and sets up tents at each stage. The team has showers ready and meals prepared every day. There’s also TransRockies traditional Chillville. Wraps up the day with music, snacks and a campfire for riders to socialize and hang out together each evening.

“The camp experience for participants is always so special for our team,” says Kevin McDonald, TransRockies VP Operations. “This is where everyone gets to connect, share stories and reflect on the day as well as look forward to a new adventure the next day.”

Only 300 spots will be available for the TransRockies Gravel Royale. Riders aiming to try their hand at the off-road stage race will want to “ante up” early to get a spot at the table!

TransRockies Gravel Royale registration opens Sept. 21, 2020 at 9AM MDT.

TransRockies Gravel Royale