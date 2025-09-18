Trek adds electric boost to its gravel lineup with new Checkpoint+ SL

Trek has introduced the Checkpoint+ SL, a new e-gravel bike designed for riders who want to explore further, climb more hills and ride longer routes without sacrificing the familiar feel of a traditional gravel bike.

The bike builds on the success of Trek’s Checkpoint SL Gen 3 platform but adds the lightweight TQ HPR60 motor for pedal assist up to 32 kmph. The system is designed to be quiet and natural-feeling, so the experience remains close to that of a standard gravel bike.

Designed for a wide range of riders

Trek positions the Checkpoint+ SL as a bike for riders who value adventure over competition. The company says it’s for anyone looking for a “one bike to rule them all” approach. Riders who want to join group rides, take the long way home or explore backroads without worrying about running out of steam before the end of the ride.

The TQ HPR60 motor provides 60 nm of torque, more power than the previous generation, and up to 350 watts of assist. The 360 Wh battery offers a range of up to 80 km, and for riders who want to go farther, a 160 Wh range extender can be mounted in a water bottle cage to add up to 44 percent more range.

Carrying over key gravel features

The Checkpoint+ SL shares much of its DNA with Trek’s acoustic gravel bikes. It uses the same Gravel Endurance Geometry for a stable, confidence-inspiring ride with a more upright position for long-distance comfort. The IsoSpeed decoupler system, also carried over, helps absorb bumps and vibrations so riders can stay fresher for longer.

Modern additions include tire clearance for up to 50 mm tires. This allows the bike to tackle rougher roads with added comfort and control. There are also plenty of attachment points for frame bags if you’re looking to do some bikepacking or all-day rides.

Modern controls and integration

The Checkpoint+ SL also adds practical features. Buttons on the brake hoods let riders change assist modes without taking their hands off the bars. A sleek top-tube display shows battery life, range and ride stats. Higher-end models feature a color display for added visibility.

The frame is also compatible with dropper posts and suspension forks up to 40 mm of travel, opening the door for riders who want more capability on technical descents or rough terrain.

Three models, one platform

The Checkpoint+ SL comes in three different builds.

The SL 5 comes with Shimano GRX componentry and sells for $6,999.

The SL 6 AXS comes with with SRAM Rival shifters and goes for $7,999.

The SL 7 comes with SRAM Force shifters and goes for $9,999.

All builds share the same carbon frame, motor system and geometry. But the top-tier SL 7 adds premium components and a color display.

Compared to Trek’s Domane+ line, the Checkpoint+ SL offers bigger tire clearance, more gear mounts and geometry tuned for gravel rather than all-road riding.

For riders looking for the comfort and capability of a modern gravel bike with the added range and power of pedal assist, the Checkpoint+ SL provides a new option that keeps the traditional look and feel while quietly boosting what’s possible on two wheels.