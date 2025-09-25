Trek rolls out first full-suspension gravel bike

Trek is shaking up the gravel scene again with the launch of its first full suspension gravel bike. Aimed at riders who want speed, comfort and capability in one package, the bike is called the CheckOUT. Is it a quiver killer? Depends on your quiver. It blends features from mountain, gravel and road bikes into a single platform. It’s designed for long distance adventures, mixed terrain rides and bikepacking.

Trek says the new design reduces vibration fatigue by more than 40 per cent compared to rigid setups, while maintaining efficiency on pavement and gravel roads.

Built for riders who want one bike for everything

Trek positions the CheckOUT for riders who might otherwise juggle multiple bikes for road, gravel and light trail riding. It’s aimed at cyclists looking for stability on technical terrain without sacrificing speed or comfort on smoother surfaces.

The bike uses a RockShox Sidluxe rear shock delivering 55 mm of travel and a RockShox Rudy XL front fork with 60 mm of travel. The frame was designed around the rear shock, while the fork was designed specifically for the CheckOUT.

Geometry and tire clearance push versatility further

The CheckOUT features what Trek calls its new “Gravel Adventure” geometry, which splits the difference between existing gravel and cross-country mountain bike designs. Compared to Trek’s Checkpoint gravel bike, the CheckOUT has a longer reach and higher stack for, ‘stability and a more upright riding position.’ Compared to Trek’s Procaliber mountain bike the CheckOUT makes riders more upright and puts them farther back to prevent fatigue.

Of course the big question of the days is what kind of tire clearance does it have. Not to worry, there’s clearance for 56 mm (2.2 inch) tires allowing riders to run wide rubber for comfort and traction on rough trails. The frame includes 18 mounting points (size ML and up) across the main triangle, top tube, downtube and seat tube, giving riders flexibility for bottles, bags and racks.

New handlebar for road speed and off-road control

The bike also comes with a new GR CheckOUT handlebar. It uses a wide flare, aerodynamic shaping on the hoods and carbon IsoCore construction to balance road efficiency with off-road comfort. Trek says the design allows riders to stay aero on the road while maintaining control on rougher terrain or singletrack descents.

Ready for bikepacking and big rides

Trek developed integrated frame bags in collaboration with Topo Designs to fit the CheckOUT’s main triangle. The frame also supports a proprietary rear rack that works with the bike’s suspension system.

Models will range from Shimano GRX builds to higher-end SRAM AXS options, all built on Trek’s 500 Series OCLV carbon frame. A dropper post will come standard on top models for added confidence on technical terrain.

For us in Canada the prices are $7,500 for the CheckOUT SL5 and $11,000 for the CheckOUT SL7 AXS (comes with a dropper).

It’s available in five sizes: S, M, ML, L, XL.

A new category in the making?

Coming in shortly after Trek released its gravel e-bike, the full suspension gravel bike is sure to garner some criticism from purists and luddites alike. Trek says the CheckOUT is for riders tackling everything from weekend gravel loops to long-distance routes like the Tour Divide. Positioned between the company’s Checkpoint gravel bike and Procaliber cross-country platform, the CheckOUT represents Trek’s most aggressive move yet into the full-suspension gravel space. It’ll be exciting to see where this category goes.