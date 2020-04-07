Watch: Fantasize about the return of gravel racing with Ted King’s packing list

Racing is on hiatus for the foreseeable future, but no one says you can’t fantasize and plan for when it comes back. Ted King, who has been on the podium at some of the biggest American gravel races (including Dirty Kanza, Belgian Waffle, Mid-South, Grinduro and more) has a YouTube channel full of useful training tips and race recaps.

In one of his latest videos, he talks about how he packs for a non-local race. His packing method is all about balancing efficiency and incorporating lessons he’s learned from doing so many events..

For the 15 minute video, King’s videographer and good friend Ansel Dickey documents everything the cyclist brought for the Oklahoma Gravel Growler in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The video also includes tips on seeking out the best coffee shop or restaurant, how to make your own coffee and pre-race breakfast, and some birthday celebrations.

King included his full packing list under the video:

Helmet — POC Ventral Air Spin

Sunglasses — ROKA CP-1x

Jersey — Velocio Tricolor SE

Base Layer — Velocio

Bib Shorts — Velocio Concept

Socks — Velocio Grid Dot Signature Wool

Shoes — Giro Empire VR90 MTB

Gloves — Velocio Race Glove

Cap — Velocio Signature Cap

Arm Warmer — Velocio

Leg Warmer — Velocio

HRM Strap — Garmin (optional!)

Nutrition — Salted Raspberry UnTapped and UnTapped Waffles

Water bottles — UnTapped bottles by Camelbak

Raincoat — Velocio Ultralight Rain Jacket

Saddlebag — Outvi Possm

Tube — generic tube

Lever — generic lever

CO2 Valve Head — generic valve head

Plug — Dynaplug Racer

CO2 — generic CO2

External Battery — probably expensive, but otherwise generic battery

Breakfast — Bag of 5-minute oats with cinnamon, ginger, cranberries, and dash of salt

Normal Gloves — Velocio Race Glove

Warm Gloves — Velocio Rain Glove II

Neck protection — That’s a SRAM bandana

Wallet — Velocio Recon Wallet

Tools — more for expedient packing than for riding

Bicycle — Cannondale SuperX with SRAM Red eTap AXS 2x, Zipp Firecrest 303, Rene Herse 44c Snoqualmie Pass tires

Bike case — ShokBox

Van — Dodge Grand Caravan GT