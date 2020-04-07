Watch: Fantasize about the return of gravel racing with Ted King’s packing list
The cyclist goes over how to prepare for races like the Oklahoma Gravel Growler.
April 7th, 2020 by Lily Hansen-Gillis | Posted in Gravel | Tags: gravel, Gravel Gear, Ted King, video games, watch
Racing is on hiatus for the foreseeable future, but no one says you can’t fantasize and plan for when it comes back. Ted King, who has been on the podium at some of the biggest American gravel races (including Dirty Kanza, Belgian Waffle, Mid-South, Grinduro and more) has a YouTube channel full of useful training tips and race recaps.
In one of his latest videos, he talks about how he packs for a non-local race. His packing method is all about balancing efficiency and incorporating lessons he’s learned from doing so many events..
For the 15 minute video, King’s videographer and good friend Ansel Dickey documents everything the cyclist brought for the Oklahoma Gravel Growler in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The video also includes tips on seeking out the best coffee shop or restaurant, how to make your own coffee and pre-race breakfast, and some birthday celebrations.
King included his full packing list under the video:
Helmet — POC Ventral Air Spin
Sunglasses — ROKA CP-1x
Jersey — Velocio Tricolor SE
Base Layer — Velocio
Bib Shorts — Velocio Concept
Socks — Velocio Grid Dot Signature Wool
Shoes — Giro Empire VR90 MTB
Gloves — Velocio Race Glove
Cap — Velocio Signature Cap
Arm Warmer — Velocio
Leg Warmer — Velocio
HRM Strap — Garmin (optional!)
Nutrition — Salted Raspberry UnTapped and UnTapped Waffles
Water bottles — UnTapped bottles by Camelbak
Raincoat — Velocio Ultralight Rain Jacket
Saddlebag — Outvi Possm
Tube — generic tube
Lever — generic lever
CO2 Valve Head — generic valve head
Plug — Dynaplug Racer
CO2 — generic CO2
External Battery — probably expensive, but otherwise generic battery
Breakfast — Bag of 5-minute oats with cinnamon, ginger, cranberries, and dash of salt
Normal Gloves — Velocio Race Glove
Warm Gloves — Velocio Rain Glove II
Neck protection — That’s a SRAM bandana
Wallet — Velocio Recon Wallet
Tools — more for expedient packing than for riding
Bicycle — Cannondale SuperX with SRAM Red eTap AXS 2x, Zipp Firecrest 303, Rene Herse 44c Snoqualmie Pass tires
Bike case — ShokBox
Van — Dodge Grand Caravan GT