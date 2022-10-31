Home > Jobs

Canadian Cycling is hiring a Affiliate Marketing Associate

We are looking for someone with strong communication skills to help with various tasks related to our growing affiliate content

October 31, 2022
Share on SMS

Gripped Publishing is hiring a data-minded, growth-oriented Affiliate Marketing Associate with strong communication skills to help with various tasks related to our growing affiliate content. Our properties include a number of outdoor/active lifestyle sites including runningmagazine.ca, cyclingmagazine.ca, gripped.com and triathlonmagazine.ca. If you have the ambition to grow in affiliate and performance marketing, let’s talk!

Duties and Responsibilities
– Manage merchant relationships across retailers and affiliate networks
– Coordinate with site- and company-wide staff on affiliate projects and strategy
– Analyze past and incoming affiliate data and make recommendations accordingly
– Help structure new and growing affiliate content and programs
– Attend industry events as needed
– Effectively manage and communicate updates, changes, and tasks with internal and external teams
– Proactively manage and escalate any scope, timeline, or other concerns and risks
– Partner with cross-department teams to improve process and efficiencies

Who You Are
– A minimum of 1 years of related affiliate marketing experience, either on the publisher or network side
– Strong grasp of data and data analysis
– Excellent interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills
– Strong organizational and analytical skills with the ability to work across internal departments
– A keen ability to see opportunities, understands needs, create solutions, set proper expectations
– Self-starter who is ambitious in nature, with an entrepreneurial approach
– Passion for the outdoor (cycling running triathlon and climbing) industry and an active lifestyle

How to Apply
Send your cover letter, resume, and samples to sam@gripped.om with the subject line “Application: Affiliate Marketing Associate” to be considered.