Canadian Cycling is hiring a Affiliate Marketing Associate

Gripped Publishing is hiring a data-minded, growth-oriented Affiliate Marketing Associate with strong communication skills to help with various tasks related to our growing affiliate content. Our properties include a number of outdoor/active lifestyle sites including runningmagazine.ca, cyclingmagazine.ca, gripped.com and triathlonmagazine.ca. If you have the ambition to grow in affiliate and performance marketing, let’s talk!

Duties and Responsibilities

– Manage merchant relationships across retailers and affiliate networks

– Coordinate with site- and company-wide staff on affiliate projects and strategy

– Analyze past and incoming affiliate data and make recommendations accordingly

– Help structure new and growing affiliate content and programs

– Attend industry events as needed

– Effectively manage and communicate updates, changes, and tasks with internal and external teams

– Proactively manage and escalate any scope, timeline, or other concerns and risks

– Partner with cross-department teams to improve process and efficiencies

Who You Are

– A minimum of 1 years of related affiliate marketing experience, either on the publisher or network side

– Strong grasp of data and data analysis

– Excellent interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills

– Strong organizational and analytical skills with the ability to work across internal departments

– A keen ability to see opportunities, understands needs, create solutions, set proper expectations

– Self-starter who is ambitious in nature, with an entrepreneurial approach

– Passion for the outdoor (cycling running triathlon and climbing) industry and an active lifestyle

How to Apply

Send your cover letter, resume, and samples to sam@gripped.om with the subject line “Application: Affiliate Marketing Associate” to be considered.