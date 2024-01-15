Cycling and the Law: Pushing Back On Poor Road-Safety Messages

We’ve long taken umbrage with certain police and municipal road-safety campaigns. They are the kinds that make road safety the duty of pedestrians and cyclists. It’s up to pedestrians to wear reflective clothing at night. Cyclists, too. Yet, we believe every dollar, every minute of time spent trying to eradicate road violence (dangerous, negligent, reckless driving leading to collisions where people are harmed) should be spent on the perpetrators of harm, not on the victims. In 2021, 108,018 people were injured in motor vehicle collisions in Canada, an increase of 3.6 per cent from 2020 . . .

This article is for Canadian Cycling Magazine members only. Join the club today for exclusive access to in-depth stories, tips and reviews, as well as access to a community of riders, just like you! Learn more and become a member >> Already a member?

Sign in now >