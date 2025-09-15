Dealing With A Carbon Bike After A Crash

Cyclists love bikes. I cannot count the number of times in my legal practice that I have been consulted by cyclists who seem more worried about their bikes than their own health following a crash. It is as if the bike is an injured appendage requiring urgent attention.

Assessing the post-crash “health” of a bike can be challenging. Steel, aluminum and titanium bikes are less problematic “patients.” These bicycles tend to be quite robust. A good visual inspection and some measurements can provide a reliable determination of a bike’s integrity. Carbon-fibre bikes, however, are a different story . . .