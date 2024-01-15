Don Myrah’s 1990 Fat Chance Cross Country Race Bike

Fat Chance is synonymous with the explosion of mountain biking in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Chris Chance and his talented team built great bikes, and combined that quality with easily the best advertising of the time period. While the familiar “Fat Chance Wicked” adorns the down tube on this bike frame, this is no standard build. This bike was owned and raced by Don Myrah, the 1989 NORBA mountain bike world champion and mountain bike Olympian in 1996, as well as multi-time U.S. cyclocross and masters CX world champion.

The frame and fork showed up on . . .