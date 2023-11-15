‘How Far Do You Want to Ride?’ Energy Bar

Shortly after falling in love with cycling, at around the age of four, Daniel Stubbe became terrified of the bike. The Toronto-based chocolatier and pastry chef grew up in Meppen, a small town in the northwest of Germany, where his childhood family home had a long driveway. His earliest cycling memory is of his uncle teaching him how to ride a blue bike with balloon tires that seemed massive to the young rider. “That afternoon, I rode up and down the driveway for hours,” Stubbe says, “and then a tire exploded. I was so scared, and so scared of . . .

This article is for Canadian Cycling Magazine members only. Join the club today for exclusive access to in-depth stories, tips and reviews, as well as access to a community of riders, just like you! Learn more and become a member >> Already a member?

Sign in now >