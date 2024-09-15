Jim Moulden 1987 Custom

Jim Moulden was a prominent cycling figure in Edmonton from the mid-’80s to the early 2000s. He was a rider, mechanic and custom frame builder before he opened Hardcore Bikes in 1989. Through his shop, he sold his own brand of frames, along with almost every high-end part a teenager of that time could dream of. Hardcore was one of the most famous bike shops in Canada throughout the 1990s. If you were lucky (and had the money), you could get on the yearly short list for one of Jim’s custom frames.

