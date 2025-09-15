Made-in-Italy Gardin

In the late ’80s, my father had a used Campagnolo 50th-anniversary gruppo. It sat for a while until I found a really cool Gardin frame that I bought off a teammate of mine in the Ottawa Bicycle Club. While that Mississauga, Ont., brand—which was started by Joe Gardin and famously supported Curt Harnett—did make frames in Canada, the one I purchased was actually from a limited-edition run built in Veneto, Italy. I thought it would make a really cool build with my dad’s special 1983 Campy groupset.

We built the bike together. Dad even laced . . .