A new national title marks a pivot in the career of Emmy Lan

Emmy Lan from Comox, B.C., has been mixing enduro and downhill for more than four years. Until recently, it seemed she had the balance just right. In 2023, she took her second under-21 enduro World Cup overall title. (In 2022, the season of races was still called the Enduro World Series.) In 2021, she won the junior national DH title. Winning downhill nationals again in Kamloops, B.C., in August, this time as an elite, cemented the need for a change.

This past May, at . . .