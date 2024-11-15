News
How a knee injury launched a cycling career
The evening before Jonas Walton took to the start line of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec for the first time, he sat in the lobby of the hotel where all the WorldTeams were based. Riders and support staff appeared to have the run of the place. The Canadian national team—which gives up-and-coming athletes like Walton a chance to race with the world’s top roadies—was staying there, too.
Even though Walton is the son of Brian Walton, a Canadian cycling hall of famer, and Dana Walton . . .
