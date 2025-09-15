Sid not-at-all Vicious

In mid-August, Sidney Swierenga was on a train to Amsterdam to meet her mother. Her mom had flown to Europe to join her at her base in Sittard, Netherlands, and then later on to Andorra where the junior rider would get some training at altitude before worlds in Rwanda to close out the season.

Following a strong 2024, Swierenga started 2025 with a batch of podiums, including a win at a one-day race in the Netherlands and second place in the general classification at both the Redlands Bicycle Classic and Tour of the . . .