Tamarack Cycles 1991 Custom Elevated Chainstay MTB

Mark Beaver began building custom frames in 1989 when he and Michael Thomson took over Cyclesmith near Halifax’s waterfront. Mark is the very definition of a lifer when it comes to cycling. A gifted distance rider, cycling advocate, mechanic and successful business owner—Mark has done it all and is well-respected in Nova Scotia.

Tamarack was a bit of an East Coast secret, at least to me, until I found a super cool elevated chainstay frame hiding in Truro, N.S., about five years ago, while combing Kijiji Canada for vintage mountain bike kit. I snapped up the . . .