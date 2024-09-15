What’s Hot

POC

Cytal Carbon Helmet

$500, poc.com

Released this past July, POC’s new aero road helmet, the Cytal Carbon, is built around a composite part that sits within the EPS foam. This carbon-fibre “wing,” as the company dubs it, channels air over and through the helmet to keep turbulence at a minimum for some aero gains. The wing also allows for large vents, so that the airflow will keep you cool, too. Within the sheets of the carbon-fibre is a material called Koridion. POC says that Koridion improves your safety by managing forces throughout the helmet.

Trek

Bellbeats Digital Bike Bell and Speaker

$135, trekbikes.com

This bell hits more than one note. In fact, it hits all of them. With the push of a button, you can alert others of your approach with a conventional, albeit digital, ring-ring. There are also other sounds for friendly alerts or continuous audio when you’re on a trail. If you want to stream tunes, you can do so via Bluetooth to the bell’s speaker. Queen’s “Bicycle Race” might be a little too on the nose.

Cush Core

Bead Bro Tool

$23, rlanctot.com

Sometimes, you need three hands when you are installing a tire and insert. Once you get the majority of a tire’s bead on a rim, the Cush Core Bead Bro holds that bead as you work the rest of it into place. The Bro is compatible with carbon and aluminum rims. You might also find that two Bros are even better than one. —MP