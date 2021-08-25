10 Custom world champs bikes from Val di Sole

World championships are underway in Val di Sole and that means one thing. Custom bikes.

Ok, there’s also some racing happening. But worlds are the one time teams truly go all out for custom bikes, gear and kits for their riders. Unlike World Cup racing, worlds deliver all the glory in a single event. One good day could make any riders career.

For fans, it means all kind of custom livery to drool over. And the bikes this year are truly next level. Check out some of the best custom race bikes from 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships below:

Finn Iles – Specialized Demo DH

Canadian national champion Finn Iles has a subtly sharp bike for worlds. The silver and white theme adds several Canadian touches, including tributes to a couple B.C. legends. #longlivechainsaw and #RoughAF forever!

Jolanda Neff’s gold Trek Supercalibre

Newly minted Olympic champion Jolanda Neff was greeted in Val di Sole by this stunning Supercalibre custom created by Trek Project One painters to mark her achievement. Wow. Just wow.

Myriam Nicole, Amaury Pierron, Thibault Daprela and Tristan Lemire – Commencal/Muc-Off Supreme DH

The entire Commencal/Muc-Off team are on individually painted bikes in Val di Sole. Each team rider is a podium threat in their own race, meaning several of these could end up earning medals in Italy this week.

You can see details of Canadian junior Tristan Lemire’s prototype high pivot Commencal Supreme DH that he raced at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort for nationals.

Tristan Lemire – Commencal Supreme DH

Ok, but lets also look a little closer at Lemire’s worlds bike. Black and gold is always a fast look!

Mark Wallace – Canyon “One World” Sender DH

All Canyon riders are on special edition One World sparkle black bikes, from cross country to downhill.

Santa Cruz Syndicate – Greg Minnaar and Luca Shaw

Minnaar and Shaw’s Syndicate bikes may be more understated than previous years, but they’re still stunners up close. And who needs something flashy when you have so many world champ podiums they barely fit on the frame? Based on Minnaar’s speed this year, the G.O.A.T.’s still hungry for more, too.

Reece Wilson’s Trek Session DH

Wilson will be looking to defend his 2020 title aboard this subtly Scottish Trek Session DH.