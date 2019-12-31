2019’s 12 best moments for Canadian mountain biking

2019 was another record-setting year for Canadian mountain biking. Mont-Sainte-Anne hosted UCI Mountain Bike World Championships for a historic third time. Brandon Semenuk matched Kurt Sorge for the most Red Bull Rampage victories, with three apiece. Emily Batty won a fourth-straight XCO national title. Canadians across disciplines were scoring wins, titles, and career bests across disciplines.

Here’s 12 of the biggest moments for Canadian mountain biking in 2019:

Brandon Semenuk’s Red Bull Rampage win

At 2019 Red Bull Rampage, Brandon Semenuk became just the second rider to win the biggest contest in freeride mountain biking for a third time. The historic third victory matched fellow B.C. rider Kurt Sorge’s impressive tally of wins. Semenuk also led a Canadian podium sweep at Rampage, with Brett Rheeder and Tom van Steenbergen joining him in second and third.

Haley Smith – Podium at Nove Mesto World Cup

After years of steady forward progress, Haley Smith landed her first elite women’s XCO podium at the Nové Mesto World Cup in Czech Republic. It was a huge result for the Uxbridge, Ont. rider, and a big highlight of a strong season for Norco Factory Team XC.

Peter Disera – sixth at Les Gets World Cup XCO

Peter Disera was another Norco rider posting some fantastic results this season. After defending his XCO national championship title at Hardwood Ski and Bike at home in Ontario, Disera scored a career best World Cup result in Europe. The elder Disera brother was sixth at the Les Gets, France round of World Cup racing. It was a good weekend for the team, and Canada, as Haley Smith was also sixth in the elite women’s race.

Emily Batty – Comeback to top-10 at Mont-Sainte-Anne UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

After an absolutely stellar 2018 season, all eyes were on Emily Batty at the start of 2019. The Canadian had scored a string of second places and podiums to finish out the 2018 season, including a bronze at world championships, and the pressure was on to take the first World Cup win of her career. Early on in the season, Batty showed signs of pressure. A slow start dragged on into mid season. Winning her fourth consecutive Canadian XCO national title seemed to turn the season around, and Batty’s results improved. She finished off strong, at the fastest Canadian elite woman at Mont-Sainte-Anne world championships, where she placed ninth.

Vaea Verbeeck crowned Queen of Crankworx

A year-long contest that requires athletes to excel across gravity disciplines, the Queen/King of Crankworx competition rewards a well rounded rider capable of delivering consistent performances. In 2019, that rider was Vaea Verbeeck. The Quebec-born rider, now living in B.C., ascended to Crankworx royalty at the final round in Whistler, B.C. after performing in everything from pumptrack to downhill round the globe all season.

While it came with the biggest scepter (and payout), Queen of Crankworx wasn’t the only title Verbeeck earned this year. She also defended her elite women’s title at Canadian downhill national championships.

Seth Sherlock’s World Cup win

It’s been a great year for Canada’s junior downhillers, but Seth Sherlock’s win in the junior men’s race at Lenzerheide World Cup in Switzerland finally delivered the win the team had chased all season. The victory in Switzerland came just one week after Sherlock won the junior men’s race at Canadian national championships at Panorama Mountain Resort in B.C.

Canadian Junior men’s downhill season

As mentioned above, Seth Sherlock wasn’t the only Canadian delivering big results in the junior men’s downhill World Cups. Lucas Cruz, Elliot Jamieson, Ethan Shandro and Patrick Laffey each finished on at least one World Cup podium this year, with Sherlock winning the Lenzerheide round. At the end of the season, three Canadians crowded in to the top five of the junior men’s overall. Lucas Cruz ranked third, a week after missing the podium at world championships by 0.01 seconds, with Sherlock in fourth and Laffey in fifth. The coming years should be exciting for Canadian downhill racing!

Finn Iles elite World Cup downhill podium

Fort Williams is a legend, a beast, and a true test of physical and mental strength in downhill. The longstanding track in the Scottish Highlands has punished riders for years, with endless rocks and foul weather. In just his second season as an elite, Finn Iles hit the podium at this brutal track. He followed that up with a top-10 finish at Mont-Sainte-Anne, powering through the pressure of a massive crowd of Canadians cheering course side.

Rahaël Gagné – winning Pan American Continental Championships

Way back in April, Raphaël Gagné started his season with a bang, winning the UCI Pan American championships in Augascalientes, Mexico. More than just a win, the continental title was a small moment of redemption for Gagné. Six years ago, he has missed out on the Pan Am win by a scant six seconds.

Canadian’s consistent Enduro World Series season

Consistency isn’t as flashy as a win, but its much harder to achieve. Rocky Mountain / Race Face’s trio of Canucks struggled through injury to deliver consistent performances at the Enduro World Series all year. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau finished the season ranked third on the women’s side, with Remi Gauvin sixth and Jesse Melamed 11th on the men’s side, and all three landed on the podium over the course of the year. Kona’s Miranda Miller finished ninth overall, including a third at the Les Orres, France EWS round. In a discipline traditionally dominated by Europeans and the U.S., Canada is quickly carving out its own place in Enduro. Often that place is on the podium.

Lucy Shick wins U21 Enduro World Series overall

Lucy Shick stormed out off the Sunshine Coast and straight to the top of the podium in the Enduro World Series under-21 women’s racing. Shick won four of the five rounds she entered, and was third in the other. These results gave her a commanding lead in the under-21 women’s overall standings at the seasons end.

Jr. and under-23 racing at Mont-Sainte-Anne world championships

World championships place an immense amount of pressure on an athlete. You only have one chance to put an entirely seasons worth of training into one race. At Mont-Sainte-Anne world championships in August, our countries rising crop of racer has the added pressure of performing in front of friends, family and a massive, very loud crowd of fellow Canadians.

How did the next generation of Canadian mountain bikers respond? Incredibly well. Laurie Arseneault cracked the top-10 in the under-23 women’s XCO, while Sean Fincham was 11th in the under-23 men’s race.

In the junior racing, Lucas Cruz and Carter Woods were both fourth. Cruz missed the podium in the men’s junior downhill by 0.01 seconds, with Elliot Jamieson in sixth close behind, while Woods led early on in the junior men’s XCO to finish fourth. In the junior women’s XCO, Emilly Johnston was ninth in her first year in the junior category.