2020 Canadian national mountain bike calendar

The new year feels like it’s just begun, but already the 2020 national series race dates are looming on the horizon. In March, a packed and exciting Olympic year Canada Cup XCO calendar kicks off at Bear Mountain in Victoria, B.C.

Canada’s national downhill and enduro series are a bit further away, as they wait for snow to melt off the higher mountain slopes. Both series start in May.

With enduro sliding in under the UCI umbrella in 2019, 2020 will be the second year of Cycling Canada sanctioned national enduro championships. The event returns to Panorama Mountain Resort in B.C. once again.

Cross country national championships stay in Ontario for a second straight year, at Hardwood Ski and Bike. For the diesel engines, XC Marathon nationals are one province over in Saint-Felicien, Que..

Downhill national championships return to a familiar, and well loved venue for 2020. After starting the series in Quebec at Crossroads Tremblant, the maple leaf sleeves will be awarded back in B.C. at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in the Rocky Mountains.

Cross Country Canada Cup and National Championships

Bear Mountain Canada Cup XCO

March 28-29 (Victoria, B.C.)

Baie-St.-Paul XCO / XCC (UCI Jr. Series XCO)

April 30-31 (Baie-St.-Paul, Que.)

Crossroads Canada Cup DH / XCO (UCI Jr. Series XCO)

May 22-24 (Mont Tremblant, Que.)

Canmore Canada Cup XCO

June 13-14 (Canmore, Alta.)

Whistler Canada Cup XCO

June 20 (Whistler, B.C.)

Sherbrooke Canada Cup XCO

July 4-5 (Sherbrooke, Que.)

2020 XCO National Championships

July 11-12, Hardwood Ski & Bike (Oro Station, Ont.)

Kentville, Canada Cup XCO

Aug. 30 (Kentville, N.S.)

2020 XCM National Championships

Sept. 05 (Saint-Felicien, Que.)

Downhill Canada Cup and National Championships

Crossroads Canada Cup DH / XCO (UCI Jr. Series XCO)

May 22-24 (Mont Tremblant, Que.)

Panorama Canada Cup DH

June 13-14 (Panorama, B.C.)

Silverstar Canada Cup DH

11-12 July, 2020 (Vernon, B.C.)

Fernie Canada Cup DH (also Dunbar Summer Series)

18-19 July, 2020 (Fernie, B.C.)

DH Nationals – Kicking Horse (also Dunbar Summer Series)

July 25-26 (Golden, B.C.)

Crankworx Canadian Open DH

Aug 16, 2020 (Whistler, B.C.)

Enduro – Norco Canadian Enduro Series and EWS



The Norco Canadian Enduro Series is only a Cycling Canada sanctioned event at National Championships.

Fraser Valley, B.C.

May 9-10

Sun Peaks Resort, Kamloops, B.C. (Electric)

June 20-21

Sea Otter Canada (EWS North American Series) (Electric)

July 4-5

Bromont, Que.

July 12

Crowsnest Pass, Alta.

July 11-12

Canadian Enduro National Championships – Panorama, B.C. (Electric)

July 18-19

Silverstar, B.C. (Electric)

July 25-26

Enduro World Series – Whistler – Aug 9

(Not part of NCES)