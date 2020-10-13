Highlights from Downhill world champs

Leogang delivered epic racing conditions on Sunday, with snow mixing in to mud to make a treacherous world champs course. Mark Wallace did Canada proud, delivering a big fourth place finish in a chaotic elite men’s race.

While the racing was epic, in Canada the coverage more elusive. Full replay’s of the elite men’s and women’s races are up on FloBikes. For everyone else, the best highlights and team videos are collected below.

World Cup downhill racing continues its fast-paced, condensed calendar with a doubleheader World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia this week. Unlike world champs, you can watch both this week’s races live on Red Bull TV.

Highlights: Elite Women’s Downhill – 2020 UCI mountain bike world championships

Canyon Facotry Racing – Downhill World Champs 2020

Canada’s Mark Wallace delivered Canyon Factory Racing’s best result in Austria, finishing fourth in elite men. Jack Moir, back from his turn to enduro added a sixth place. Pro-race favorite Troy Brosnan crashed and still finished 8th. While the team was gunning for a medal, three riders in the top 10 is not a bad weekend out. Check in with the team for highlights and post-race thoughts from Leogang.

Commencal Muc-Off: Weekend Warriors

Commencal walked away from the mud of Leogang with some serious hardward. Second in elite women for Myriam Nicole. Third in a wild run for Remi Thirion. While Nicole would have liked to defend her 2019 championship title, silver’s not a bad consolation!

POV – Jack Moir’s 6th place race run

Australia’s “Shark Attack” Jack Moir was one of a very select list of riders to put together a clean – and fast – run in Sunday’s finals. Somehow, his GoPro also stayed (mostly) clean. Moir’s shared the POV footage of his sucessfull mud wrangling run, which earned him a sixth place overall in Leogang.

Wyn TV – Downhill world champs Leogang

What did the riders think of Leogang world champs? Wyn TV catches all the post-race feels from Austria.

There’s no time off for the downhill racers. They’re already in Slovenia doing track walk for this weekend’s doubleheader World Cup!