2020 Knolly Warden has arrived

Knolly launched the latest generation of at Crankworx last summer, updating the boutique B.C. brand’s most popular model to roll into the next decade in style.

We all thought the 2020s would start a little different than it does. The Warden, though, still looks really good.

The next generation of Warden has landed at Knolly’s headquarters in Burnaby now. If you’re into the 27.5″ wheeled enduro shredder, they are ready to ship out to riders around the world.

Since that world looks a little different than when the project started, Knolly is donating $100 to Vancouver Coastal Health hospital foundations for every Warden purchased.

Before social distancing descended on B.C., Daniel Shaw and Steve Story hit the trails on the updated Warden. With Tristan Deggan along behind the camera, the two showed what the bike is capable of. Watch them ride, then continue on for details and pricing on the two different versions of the 2020 Knolly Warden.

2020 Warden and Warden LT

The Warden has been a mainstay in Knolly’s line-up for years. The latest generation sees updated geometry and more travel than previous generations. It also sees the line split into a standard, and Long Travel version. Both run on 27.5″ wheels and Knolly’s high-quality aluminum frame.

The Warden ups the travel to 160 mm, front and rear, featuring the latest iteration of Noel Buckley’s Fourby4 suspension platform. The Warden LT takes Knolly into “super-enduro” territory with a full 170-mm fork and 168-mm rear-wheel travel.

As you would expect from Knolly, there are all kinds of small details that separate their boutique aluminum bikes from other alloy, and carbon fibre models. Both versions feature a Boost157 spacing rear hub, which Buckley has managed to squeeze in with only a slight reduction in heel clearance compared to older 142-mm rear axles. There’s clearance for full 2.8″ tires too, for those that like real aggressive tires.

Knolly’s off-set seat tube design means a small frame can accommodate a 180-mm dropper post. Medium through XL frames will fit a lengthy 210-mm dropper seat post. A 77-degree seat tube angle keeps you in forward position over top of all that travel for efficient pedalling.

Knolly gets in on the longer-slacker progression of geometry, without going overboard. Since the Warden is still an enduro bike, intended for long days pedalling in the saddle, this keeps the bike fun to climb on. The Reach for a large frame stretches out to 500-mm on both. The standard Warden sits at 64.75-degrees head tube angle in the “slack” setting. This can be dialed back to a more conservative 65.5-degrees in the “neutral” setting. Switching between the two requires just a single bolt, and is easy enough that you can do it mid-ride, no problem. For the Warden LT, these numbers are ever-so-slightly slacker, at 64.5-degrees in slack and 65.25 in neutral.

Switching between slack and neutral also adjusts the bottom bracket height, chainstay length and suspension progression, making for a balanced ride in either setting.

For 2020, Knolly sticks with its roots, using 6066 hydroformed aluminum over carbon fibre. The high-end alloy provides better strength to weight than the more commonly used 6061 aluminum. Other details include titanium fasteners throughout the frame, and Igus pivot bushings.

2020 Knolly Warden’s start at USD $2270 for frame only options, with numerous air and coil shock options to make sure you get the ride characteristics you want out of the box. Complete bikes start at USD $4720 for the Dawn Patrol kit. 2020 Wardens are available now through Knolly Bikes dealers and online through Knolly.