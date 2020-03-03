2020 World Cup and Enduro World Series calendar

2020 is gearing up to be a thrilling year for mountain bikers, from World Cup to the Enduro World Series. The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan are set to be the highlight of the year. With four years of anticipation built up since the Rio games in 2016, and plenty of new favorites emerging in the time since, all eyes will be focused squarely on Izu for the XCO racing in July.

Double world championships

While the Olympics attract the attention of hardcore fans as well as more occasional cycling fans, the Games are far from the only exciting event this year. The 2020 Olympics re-shuffle the UCI race calendar, in order to allow cross country racers to be at their best in Japan. That means there are two world championship events in 2020. Albstadt, Germany will host the XCO worlds in June. Then Leogang, Austria will highlight gravity racing in September at downhill world championships.

Enduro World Series

And then there’s the Enduro World Series. With its spread out calendar, the 2020 Olympics causes very little change for the latest arrival on the international racing calendar. The enduro series continues as normal in 2020, running from March to late September.

2020 XC, Downhill and Enduro calendar

March 21-22 – Lousã, Portugal (DH)

March 27, 2020 – EWS Manizales, Colombia

April 4, 2020 – EWS Lo Barnechea, Chile

May 2-3 – Maribor, Slovenia (DH)

May 9-10 – Lošinj, Croatia (DH)

May 23-24 – Nové Mesto, Czech Republic (XCO/XCC)

May 23, 2020 – Olargues, France

June 6-7 – Fort William, Scotland (DH)

June 20-21 – Vallnord, Andorra (DH/XCO/XCC)

June 26-28 – UCI XCO world championships – Albstadt, Germany

July 4, 2020 – Val di Fassa, Italy

July 11, 2020 – Petzen, Slovenia / Jamnica, Austria

July 27-28 – 2020 Olympic Games XCO – Tokyo, Japan

Aug. 1, 2020 – Burke, Vermont

Aug. 8, 2020 – Whistler, B.C.

Aug. 15-16 – Lenzerheide, Switzerland (XCO/XCC)

Aug. 22-23 – Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que. (DH/XCO/XCC)

Aug. 30, 2020 – Zermatt, Switzerland

Sept. 5-6 – UCI DH world championships – Leogang, Austria

Sept. 12-13 – Val di Sole, Italy (DH/XCO/XCC)

Sept. 19-20 – Les Gets, France (DH/XCO/XCC)

Sept. 26, 2020 – Trophy of Nations – Finale Ligure, Italy

Electric goes International

On top of the 2020 Olympic excitement, there are two new international race calendars debuting in 2020. Both the Enduro World Series and World Cup have added eMTB race series’ for this year. In 2020, the EWS-E will run three events, each separate from the un-assisted EWS calendar. The separation will be short lived, though. In 2021, the EWS and EWS-E series will have more concurrently run events.

Not wanting to be left behind, the UCI announced an eMTB XC calendar for 2020. After handing out the inaugural eMTB world championship jersey’s in Quebec last September, the UCI is adding a four-stop e-World Cup series, which will start this March in Monaco.

2020 Enduro World Series EMTB

July 18 – Vallburg, France EWS-E

Aug. 28 – Zermatt, Switzerland EWS-E

Sept. 25 – Finale Ligure, Italy EWS-E

March 6-7 – Monaco

April 17-18 – Ascona-Locarno, Switzerland

June 5-6 – Bologna, Italy

September 11-12 – tbc

October 2-3 – Barcelona, Spain

