2020’s best videos from young Canadian riders

In a year where most of us had to cancel riding trips, watching videos at home was one way to satisfy that desire to head out and ride somewhere new. While pro riders took us along on trips around the world, Canada’s younger generation released a slew of videos that made us want to ride more within our own borders.

While they might not have the budgets and massive production crews of more established and industry supported athletes, these videos each have something different to offer. They show off individual rider’s style and drive to ride. More than with pros, who can travel anywhere, these videos highlight a connection to the local riding scene. Whether that’s hitting their favorite trails, building a trail of their own, or leading a friend down a line.

RELATED: Canada versus The World: 2020’s best mountain bike videos

There’s no hard and fast rule for who counts as “young,” so we’re going with either under 20, like Jackson Goldstone, or riders that aren’t factory team sponsored pros. There’s from Quebec, Alberta, B.C. and, in many of these, young talent behind the camera, too.

2020’s Best Videos by Young Canadian Riders

Tristan Lemire – New Ground

Tristan Lemire started 2020 with the news he was joining Commencal-Muc Off’s World Cup team, despite being too young to actually race the downhill series. While he ended up staying closer to home for New Ground, he’ll be starting his first year of junior racing in 2021.

Kasper Woolley – Kasper

If Kasper Woolley wasn’t well known outside of B.C. before 2020, Crankworx Summer Series changed that. The young enduro racer surprised many more veteran riders with his consistently fast performances across disciplines. That speed is on full display in Kasper, as well as in the earlier Hectic.

Emmett Hancock – A Racer’s Process

Emmett Hancock overcomes adversity, all while shredding Okanagan trails for North Shore Billets web series.

16-year-old Coen Skrypnek takes 10-year-old Albertan Cohen Johns under his wing at Whistler Bike Park. One generation mentoring the next and hitting really big jumps.

Trevor Attridge – Clocked Out

Trevor Attridge and Max McCulloch team up to send off summer. The duo showcases some of the best trails on lower Vancouver Island, and even revive a few classic features from years past. McCulloch had a busy year, even self-shooting two creative videos ( Fern Surfing – Self Shot V.2 and 50% Up ), but Clocked Out stands out.

Jackson Goldstone – This is Home

Jackson Goldstone has been in the public eye so long it’s easy to forget how young he still is. This video may have the backing of Shimano’s excellent This is Home production crew (who also did a fantastic job tracing Thomas Vanderham’s roots back to Edmonton, Alta.), but, at just 16 Goldstone is still young enough for this list. Bonus: Watch the young Squamish rider hit 100-foot jumps at Fest Series.

Max Langille – Mantra

Max Langille teams up with Dylan Siggers to show off the best in Fernie, B.C. riding.

Dillon Butcher – Welcome to NOBL

Dillon Butcher and Max McCulloch set a different tone for the Vancouver Island rider’s “Welcome” edit with NOBL wheels, and it pays off.