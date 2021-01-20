BC Cup brings downhill racing back to Canada in 2021

Downhill racing is returning to B.C. in 2021, as Cycling BC announced dates for the provincial gravity racing series this week. The BC Cup is the second series to announce its 2021 dates, joining Dunbar Summer Series, with which it shares several dates, on the calendar.

New venues and old classics meet to make a balanced, nine-stop series. Coast Gravity Park kicks the series off in May with its first-ever public downhill event, originally scheduled for 2020. BC Cup racing traverses across the province through to September, when Sun Peaks will host finals outside Kamloops in early September.

Another new feature for 2021 will be the mid-week Panorama BC Open race on July 20. Part of the Dunbar Summer Series, the weekday will feature easier difficulty courses and fewer series points.

Adaptive mountain biking will also make its BC Cup debut as part of the Dunbar Summer Series. Three of the four aMTB races are included on the BC Cup calendar.

The return to racing is an exciting step for the provincial organizing body, after cancelling the series last year. Safety is still, of course, top of mind.

“After everything we’ve been through in 2020, we’re thrilled to be able to put together a 2021 BC Cup downhill series with a dedicated group of event organizers who are using our Return to Competition guidelines to produce a safe racing environment for the community,” said Cory Ostertag, Operations Manager at Cycling BC. “Safety will always be our number one priority and we will continue to follow the latest public health guidelines to help keep everyone safe. We’re optimistic and excited to see riders contending for the BC Cup title once again.”

2021 BC Cup will follow a best seven-of-nine format to determine overall series rankings. Riders must finish at least three races to be eligible for an overall ranking. For those that compete in all nine races, only their best seven results will count.

2021 BC Cup pb Cobotix Downhill Series Schedule

Coast Gravity Park BC Cup

May 2 – Sechelt, BC

Panorama BC Cup | Canada Cup

June 20 – Panorama Resort

Whistler BC Cup | Provincial Championships

June 27 – Whistler Blackcomb

Silverstar BC Cup | Canada Cap

July 11 – Silverstar Resort

Fernie BC Cup | Canada Cup

July 18 – Fernie Alpine Resort

Panorama BC Open

July 20 – Panorama Resort

Big White BC Cup

August 8 – Big White Resort

Steve Smith Memorial DH BC Cup

August 29 – Mt. Washington Resort

Sun Peaks BC Cup Final

September 12 – Sun Peaks Resort