2021 Fox Transfer dropper post reviewed

by Sam Cohen

2021 sees Fox launch a major update to its Transfer dropper post. The Transfer’s internals remain as reliable as ever, but the post is lighter and will work to allow more drop on more bikes. There’s also a new bar remote for 2021.

For those of you that want a dropper and remote suspensions lockouts, we’re also trying Bontrager’s dual-purpose DropLock remote.

2021 Fox Transfer

Fox makes two adjustments to the Transfer that combine to a significant improvement in overall length. The main update is a redesigned seat clamp. The clamp is more streamlined, allowing the post to drop closer to the saddle rails. Traditionally, the added stack height of the seat clamp is one of the limiting factors of dropper post travel. Getting the clamp out of the way allows for more drop at the same seat height. The new clamp design also makes installing the seat easier.

How much can you gain from a redesigned seat clamp? Quite a bit, actually. The 2021 Transfer is 30-50mm shorter in overall length, depending on what length dropper post you’re running. Combined with a reduction in the overall length of the post, the clamp makes quite a bit of difference. The redesign also produces an overall weight savings of 25 grams.

Why is this important? For the Trek Top Fuel I tested it on, it meant there was clearance for a full 25mm more drop than. The new design allows a 150mm travel post to fit in the frame. With last year’s post, the same frame only fit a 125mm-drop post. For other frames, the shorter overall length could mean room to run a post with a full 50mm more drop.

A summary of the reduction in overall length shows how much each length of 2021 Transfer has changed compared to previous years:

Comparing 2021 Fox Transfer vs. 2020 Fox Transfer

– 175mm, 30.6mm shorter than 2020 Transfer, 8.6mm insertion depth reduction

– 150mm, 38.7mm shorter than 2020 Transfer, 15.5mm insertion depth reduction

– 125mm, 43.5mm shorter than 2020 Transfer, 20.3mm insertion depth reduction

– 100mm, 48.4mm shorter than 2020 Transfer, 25.2mm insertion depth reduction

As far as function goes, those who used and loved the old Transition have nothing to worry about. The new post has the same reassuring popping sound when you return the seat to full height.

Fox offers the 2021 Transfer in four lengths, from 100mm to 175mm in 25mm increments. The post comes in 30.9mm diameter or 31.6mm. The Factory Series Transfer, tested, comes with Fox’s flashy gold Kashima coating on the upper. Performance Elite Transfer posts come in with a black anodized upper. Prices range from $389.00 for the Performance Elite to $459 for the Kashima-coated Factory Series.

Bontrager DropLock Remote

As dropper posts become more common on cross country bikes, they’re starting to share the limited available bar space with lockout levers. Often, dropper posts and remote lockouts share a similar design, making it hard to fit both on the bar together. One solution is a twist-lock style remote. Another is Bontrager’s DropLock Remote.

So, while Fox has a brand new trigger-style 1x lever, I tested the Transfer with Bontrager’s DropLock Remote to see if it would be a good compromise between twist-lock and a 1x style remote.

Bontrager’s remote did take some getting used to. The lockout operates like a Bic pen. t’s open when further away from you. Push it in slightly, and it and it clicks into the locked out position. Frankly, I did spend a bunch of time in the early days checking to make sure the lockout was activated and found myself accidentally opening up the shocks. After five or six rides, I was used to how it functioned.

The longer lever on the bottom actuates the dropper post, and it worked like a charm. If you’re looking to tidy up the bars without losing the lockout or dropper post, Bontrager’s DropLock gives you options.

Bontrager’s DropLock Remote has an MSRP of $160.00.