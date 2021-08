Results: Elite racing at World Cup DH #3 at Maribor, Slovenia

A fast, dusty course made for fast World Cup downhill racing on Sunday in Slovenia. The French dominated again, with Canada’s two qualified men racing to finishes in the mid-40s.

Lucas Cruz (Norco Factory Team) led the Canadian’s in elite, finishing 45th in 3:17.154. Mark Wallace (Canyon Cllctv) followed in 49th, with a 3:18.005. Finn Iles (Specialized Gravity Racing) sat out this weekend’s racing to finish recovering from an injury in training.

Several other Canadians missed out on finals in Maribor by the slimmest of margins during Saturday’s qualifying.

Canada’s juniors had a much better day in Slovenia. Taking a win and three more top-10 finishes across the junior men’s and women’s racing.

Results: 2021 World Cup DH#3 – Maribor Slovenia

Elite Women

1. NICOLE Myriam

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 3:35.909

2. FARINA Eleonora

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 3:37.231

+1.322 3. BALANCHE Camille

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 3:39.103

+3.194 4. HRASTNIK Monika

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 3:40.402

+4.493 5. SEAGRAVE Tahnee

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 3:40.406

+4.497 6. HOLL Valentina

ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM 3:41.331

+5.422 7. JOHNSET Mille

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 3:42.133

+6.224 8. BLEWITT Jessica

YD RACING 3:44.001

+8.092 9. WIDMANN Veronika

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 3:46.365

+10.456 10. CABIROU Marine

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 3:47.066

+11.157 11. BERNARD Mathilde

3:47.978

+12.069 12. SIEGENTHALER Emilie

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 3:52.247

+16.338 13. NEWKIRK Anna

3:52.276

+16.367 14. PARTON Mikayla

3:53.808

+17.899 15. KOREM Noga

GT FACTORY RACING 3:56.471

+20.562

Elite Men