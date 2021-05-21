Eight of the best 2021 mountain bike shoes for Summer

There is a huge range of shoes for mountain biking, from flat pedal casual to high-tech race gear. There’s also a huge range of prices, from first shoes to boutique Italian footwear.

Here are eight of the best 2021 mountain bike shoes for this summer, from entry level XC cleats to adventure ready flats.

2021 mountain bike shoes

Bontrager mixes performance design with everyday use durability for the Foray. There’s a new Boa closure system, plus improved rubberized protection for the heels and toe box. Better tread design and mid-stiff sole make woalking solid, not sketchy with the Foray. Great for a first performance shoe, or a budget friendly option that can pull double duty as a ‘cross shoe. Review.

Giant Charge Elite – $340

We reviewed the Giant Charge Pro shoe last year. Now Giant’s updated the Charge Elite with man of the same features. There’s a Boa dial closure, and water-resistant synthetic upper as well as enough toe and heel protection to make these shoes last seasons, not months. And, at $340.00, they’re a easier entry into performance footwear than the top-end Charge Pros.

Q36.5 brings fit and design to the next level with the Unique Adventure Shoe. The Italian brand it focused on quality over all other concerns, making the best fitting and riding shoe it could imagine. Craftsmanship meets comfort in a lightweight shoe that will work for cross country mountain biking or your next gravel adventure. More info.

Giro Sector – $350.00

Giro brings high performance function to trails near and far with the Sector. A carbon composite plate keeps power transfer efficient for hours of riding, with enough tread to walk when necessary. Breathable uppers made of Synchwire material regulate heat on the hottest days and hardest efforts, while two Boa closures adjust fit to the millimetre.

Peral Izumi Women’s X-Alp Flow Pop – $175.00

Perl Izumi brings performance fit to flat pedal riding. A Boo closure makes the X-Alp Flow Pop fit perfectly, while PinLoc tread pattern keeps your footing solid, on and off the pedals. Flat pedal fun and functional fit together in one shoe.

Two big names work together to make one very good, understated shoe. Brandon Semenuk brings his otherworldly bike skills to elevate etnies venerable skate shoe into an excellent flat pedal mountain bike option. There’s ankle protection, a supportive sole and weather-resistant fabric, all without losing the style etnies is known for. Review.

Specialized takes the standard trail flat and makes it adventure ready. Heel and toe treads are designed for grip off the bike, while a honeycomb tread mid-sole gives all the traction of the big red S’s race flats. Water resistant and quick trying uppers mix with a design that’s comfortable to walk in, whether that’s to a patio post-ride or an hours long alpine hike-a-bike. Review

Shimano GR5 – $150.00

When Shimano overhauled its shoe line last summer, it didn’t forget about flats. While the XC shoes borrowed from SPhyre race boots, the GR5 quietly improved its function. Better rubber for the soles, weather-proof materials on the uppers and a casual lace look make the GR5 a solid option for a wide range of riding. Info.