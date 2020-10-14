The Shore lives! Norco revives freeride bike in High Pivot form

Norco is going back to its freeride roots, bringing back the classic Shore lineup for 2021. Still inspired by the burly North Van trails that defined the early freeride movement, the new Shore benefits decades worth of development in mountain bike design.

The result is a mix of toughness and technology. All three Norco Shore’s run tough alloy frames and 27.5″ wheels, and near-downhill bike travel numbers. Borrowing from the high tech Aurum HSP, though, that squish is delivered by a refined High Pivot Horst link suspension design. Add Norco’s very well received Ride Aligned geometry, and the Shore is a modern freeride bike.

2021 Norco Shore – modern freeride

Vancouver’s North Shore defined freeride in the late 1990s. Big, burly lines quickly developed a reputation for beating up bikes and bodies alike. Two decades later, that reputation remains. The trails, though, have continued to progress. Massive rock features, drops and steep trails still set the iconic B.C. trails apart.

Built to thrive in this harsh environment, the new Shore series brings three models – and two distinct approaches – to freeride. Two 180mm travel models toe the line between earning your turns and shuttle-access trails. The Shore Park takes freeride to the extreme with 190-mm rear travel and a full 200mm dual crown fork.

2021 Norco Shore A1 Full 180-mm singlecrown forks 200mm rotors are built for big descents TranzX 34.9 dropper post and a tough alloy frame

All three models share the same hydroformed alloy frame and are designed around coil shocks. That frame is built around 27.5″ wheels, adding durability and agility on technical trails when compared to 29″ wagon wheels.

While the Shore looks brash, it still has all the details that you would expect from Norco. Size-specific chainstay lengths ensure a consistent feel across sizes. This extends the seattube angle, which steepens from 77 to 78-degrees as the sizes grow from small to XL. That steep STA is part of Norco’s Ride Aligned system, putting the rider forward enough to balance the long reach and very slack 63-degree HTA.