2021 O-Cup MTB series registration opens Wednesday with limited capacity

Cross country racing is coming back to Ontario! Registration for the 2021 O-Cup MTB series opens Wednesday, June 8, 2021.

With changing health guidelines, there are limited spots available for each race weekend. Less than 300 racers will be allowed to start each of the four race weekends.

Ontario Cycling Association (OCA) has put forward a revised race format as well. In order to meet provincial health guidelines, races will be held in an Individual Rider Start Format (XCT) over multiple days. Full health measures will be in place for race weekends.

Details on race format, refund policy and relevant health and safety guidelines are, or will soon be available from Ontario Cycling Association.

2021 O-Cup MTB Series Calendar

July 24-25 – Hardwood Ski & Bike

Aug. 21-22 – Mountainview

Sept. 4-5 – Woodnewton

Sept. 18-19 – Albion Hills