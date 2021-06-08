2021 O-Cup MTB series registration opens Wednesday with limited capacity
Four-stop series brings racing back to Ontario this summerPhoto by: Superfly Racing
Cross country racing is coming back to Ontario! Registration for the 2021 O-Cup MTB series opens Wednesday, June 8, 2021.
With changing health guidelines, there are limited spots available for each race weekend. Less than 300 racers will be allowed to start each of the four race weekends.
Ontario Cycling Association (OCA) has put forward a revised race format as well. In order to meet provincial health guidelines, races will be held in an Individual Rider Start Format (XCT) over multiple days. Full health measures will be in place for race weekends.
Details on race format, refund policy and relevant health and safety guidelines are, or will soon be available from Ontario Cycling Association.
2021 O-Cup MTB Series Calendar
July 24-25 – Hardwood Ski & Bike
Aug. 21-22 – Mountainview
Sept. 4-5 – Woodnewton
Sept. 18-19 – Albion Hills
Your 2021 MTB OCup Series Registration will open tomorrow at noon for all categories – under 300 spots available. @superfly_racing @PulseRacingMTB @angryjohnnyb 🔗 https://t.co/avEEsZp3ln📣to Next Level Media for promo video #OCAMTBOCUP pic.twitter.com/SXsqexnrf4
— Ontario Cycling (@ontariocycling) June 8, 2021