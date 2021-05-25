Red Bull Formation is back for 2021, bringing a week of female-first freeride to the cliffs of Utah.

After a year forced hiatus last summer an eight-rider roster has returned to Utah to pick up where the inaugural 2019 event left off.

Two Canadians are leading the charge. Casey Brown, a freeride pioneer, and Vaea Verbeeck are both on the official rider list. They’re travelling with Georgia Astle, who will be part of the wider crew for the event.

Brown, who has tried to qualify for Red Bull Rampage in the past, was forced onto the sidelines at the 2019 event by injury. While she participated in the first Formation as a mentor, this will be her first appearance as a rider.

Vaea Verbeeck, 2019 Queen of Crankworx, is returning to Utah after being one of six riders on the original Formation Roster.

Modeled after Red Bull Rampage, the popular freeride competition, Red Bull Formation is aiming to create a bigger space for the riders that have, in their own corners of the world, been pushing the women’s freeride movement forward. Unlike Rampage, Formation takes a collaborative approach instead of adopting a simple competitive format.

Spearheaded by Katie Holden and endurance racing icon Rebecca Rusch, Formation sees riders and crews working together over a week to create, ride and film freeride lines in the Utah desert. Red Bull Formation 2021 runs from May 24 – June 1.

2021 Red Bull Formation rider list:

Casey Brown (Revelstoke, B.C., Canada)

Vaea Verbeeck (Vernon, B.C., Canada)

Hannah Bergemann (Bellingham, Wash.)

Samantha Soriano (Winter Park, Colo.)

Jess Blewitt (Queenstown, N.Z.)

Vinny Armstrong (Queenstown, N.Z.)

Camila Nogueira (Aspen, Colo.)

Chelsea Kimball (Park City, Utah)

What is Red Bull Formation? Taking the Leap in Utah

More from Red Bull :

Red Bull Formation is a first-of-its-kind progression session for women’s freeride mountain biking.

Set against a landscape of unforgiving terrain, the top eight female freeriders, alongside a selection of industry mentors, diggers and other professional athletes, will work together to create top-to-bottom lines that illustrate their skill, style, and power as well as push the women’s field further than ever before.

The first event was held in 2019 and was a transformative moment for women’s freeriding, marking a tangible shift in the scene. After a year-long hiatus, Red Bull Formation returns May 24th to June 1st in Virgin, Utah, one of the most iconic landscapes for the freeride MTB movement.